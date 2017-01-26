Cavs still searching after loss to Kings

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cavs still searching after loss to Kings

NBA champions have lost six of last eight games as Warriors bounce back

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The NBA champions Cleveland Cavaliers’ struggles continued with an overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday as the Golden State Warriors got back on track with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Not even a second straight triple-double from superstar LeBron James could lift the Cavs, who fell 116-112 and have lost their last three games and six of their last eight.

“Just try to get better,” was James’s prescription. “We’ve got to get better that’s all.

“We had our opportunities. It don’t matter who we go against, if they’re sub-. 500 or plus-. 500, we know we’re going to get everybody’s best, so we’ve just got to be better.”

The comments were tame compared to the tirade James delivered after Monday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, calling the squad “top-heavy” and questioning management’s commitment to retaining the title.

Cavs general manager David Griffin met with James about the outburst, saying it “certainly wasn’t appropriate from a teammate perspective”.

Although he and coach Tyronn Lue said the air had been cleared, the Cavs couldn’t reverse their fortunes on court in Cleveland.

After Aaron Afflalo’s three-pointer with 30.8 seconds left in overtime put Sacramento up 115-112, James missed a three-pointer with 10 seconds remaining and Kings star DeMarcus Cousins capped the scoring with a free-throw with five seconds to play.

Cousins scored a game-high 28 points with 11 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for the Kings.

James scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and 11 assists in defeat.

“It seems like when you’re losing, you’re not playing well, every ball bounces the other team’s way, every mistake you pay for it,” Lue said. “That’s what’s happening right now, so we’ve got to dig ourselves out of it.”

The Golden State Warriors, in contrast, wasted no time in righting the ship after a shock loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Led by Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, the Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Hornets 113-103 in Charlotte.

The Warriors, the 2015 champions who fell to the Cavs in last season’s title series, haven’t lost two regular-season games in a row since April of 2015 — the longest such streak in NBA history.

Durant scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter. NBA Most Valuable Player Curry added 28.

“Over the course of a season, you’re going to hit some road bumps and you’re going to lose some games,” Curry said. “So it’s all a matter of how you bounce back and show your resiliency. You can’t keep us down too long. We always seem to self-correct pretty quickly and find our way to get our rhythm back, and tonight was another example of that.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was pleased with the determination displayed by his team in rallying from a 10-point third-quarter deficit. The Warriors trailed by five going into the final period.

“These last two games have been good for us,” Kerr said. “They were played the way teams are going to play us, physical games, a lot of grabbing and holding, trying to beat us up on the offensive boards. We have to understand that we’re a skill team and teams are going to try to take that away from us by being physical, so this has been good for us.”

Gasol lifts Grizzlies

Spanish big man Marc Gasol scored a career-high 42 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-99 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Gasol scored his team’s first 16 points of the contest, connecting on 14 of 25 shots from the field including a career-best five three-pointers.

“The ball went in early and then the rim got a little bigger,” said Gasol, whose prior career high was 38 points. “And I just kept shooting.”

After setting an early tone, Gasol sealed the contest with two free throws with 36.3 seconds remaining, with the Raptors’ Kyle Lowry missing a potential game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

— AFP

 

NBA results

Wednesday’s games:

Sacramento 116 Cleveland 112

Boston 120 Houston 109

Miami 109 Brooklyn 106

Atlanta 119 Chicago 114

Golden State 113 Charlotte 103

Memphis 101 Toronto 99

Oklahoma City 114 New Orleans 105

Philadelphia 114 Milwaukee 109

Dallas 103 New York 95

Portland 105 L.A. Lakers 98

More from Basketball

tags from this story

NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA
Miami Heat
follow this tag on MGNMiami Heat

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

NBA
follow this tag on MGN
Miami Heat
follow this tag on MGN
royal baby
 

NBA results

Read More

Also In Basketball

Curry’s haul of 43 lead Warriors to a sweep

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 29, 2017


Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) pose for photographs before the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services