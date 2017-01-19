UAE national participation at Dubai Marathon up

Ahmad Al Kamali with his son Khalid Al Kamali during the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon press conference at the Meydan Hotel on Wednesday.

Dubai: The Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon has witnessed an increase in participation not only among UAE nationals but also from among expatriates and even runners from abroad.

That is what Ahmad Al Kamali, the event General Coordinator and President of the UAE Athletics Federation, has revealed to Gulf News.

He said: “We are happy by the increase in participation every year which means the influence of the marathon is spreading fast. This year we have an increase of 10 per cent in UAE nationals participation too which is a good sign for the future.”

Al Kamali, who was instrumental in launching the event on November 27, 1998, is delighted that over 200,000 runners have taken part in this annual event since its inception. He will now pass on his responsibilities to his son Khalid Al Kamali. “Time has come to pass on my responsibilities to my son. Like I have worked for this event for two decades I would like him to lead the marathon in the coming years. I am so happy today that Dubai Marathon is moving in the right direction.”

Khalid is the vice president of the Al Kamali Investment Group. “You have to pass on the mantle and groom the next person for an event to keep growing, “ added Al Kamali.

The Dubai Sports Council awarded Dubai Marathon a five star rating — making it only the fourth sporting event in the UAE to achieve the honour. “Dubai Marathon is an event everyone is looking forward to participate (in). It is not just an event for elite runners. Its success has been due to its massive participation by people from all walks of life. This time the family run participation has increased to 9,000.”

Kamali is also delighted at the number of runners who are now taking running seriously. “In the 10k race the number of participants are now 20,000. This is a great sign. Even in the 41k marathon the best of the runners from around the world are keen to participate. We also have a good number of pace makers too who come for the event.”

Kamali is excited that wheelchair racing is also getting popular here too. “We have the strongest line up of wheelchair athletes in the history of the Dubai marathon this year, with Canadian wheelchair athlete Josh Cassidy, the fastest man ever to complete a marathon anywhere in the world, coming here. It is a sign that all the events in the Dubai marathon is growing every year,” added Kamali.

“All these would not have been possible but for the support of sponsors and partners and the marathon makers who are the marshals, volunteers, Dubai Police, RTA and Dubai Municipality,” said Kamali.

Peter Connerton, the event director for the Dubai Marathon, said: “There is no better sight than thousands of colourful figures streaming across the start line.”