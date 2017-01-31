Mobile
Trail run at Hatta mountains

Top runners to take part in promotional event from February 15-17

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council has signed an agreement with Oliver Shot Sports Services (OSSS) to organise a prologue event of Extreme Sports Trail Running at Hatta Mountains. The event will be held from February 15-17.

Oliver Kurtz, former hockey forward from Germany who won the gold medal with the men’s national team in the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and is the Managing Director of OSSS, said: “We are flying in top international runners to take part in promotional trail run through the Hatta mountains. Stars from Greece, Portugal, US, Germany, Holland and Austria, where this sport is popular and is held regularly, will take part.”

Saeed Hareb, General Secretary, Dubai Sports Council (DSC) received the delegation from the World Trail run. Kamran Siddiqui will be Head of Planning and Raza Abidi as event co-ordinator.

“World No. 1 in men’s Gedininas Grinius and World No. 1 Women Nuria Picas will be in action during this promotional event. The local participation from UAE will be around including men and women, individual and in team categories,” added Oliver.

The event will start on February 15 morning with a practice run in chosen trail running track of 4.3 km in Hatta Mountains. The final race will begin in the afternoon.

