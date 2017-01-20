Mobile
Organisers will pick up the pace for world record goal

Event General Co-ordinator Al Kamali aims to bring faster runners next year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon will continue to aim to break the world record.

Speaking to Gulf News, Ahmad Al Kamali, event General Co-ordinator and President of UAE Athletics Federation, said: “We will try and bring more 2.05 or 2.04 runners next year. The faster the runners the better the timing will be.”

Kamali is delighted that Tamirat Tola registered a new course record for the event.

“Despite the unfortunate incident at the start to Kenenisa Bekele, we are happy about Tamirat Tola breaking the course record. You need more fast runners to break the world record and if that can happen all the runners will run faster. So our aim will be to have a lot more runners who run around 2:05,” added Kamali.

“Overall it was another successful marathon because over 37,000 took part. Kenenisa was in good shape and that is why the world expected a world record from him. The pace was good and the pace makers did a very good job until 30k. We tried but a world record don’t happen every day. We will now be satisfied with the large number that took part in the event.”

Kamali asked everyone to start preparing for the next marathon right away. “Next year’s marathon will be held during the second weekend of January. It will be a Friday as usual and we will announce the date immediately.”

When asked about the Bekele incident and how it happened, Kamali said: “Bekele fell down as there was a lot of pushing from the elite runners at the beginning. He stood up and continued. It’s normal there will be some pushing so we always put a gap between the elite and the others.”

Kamali feels that the new Dubai Canal slowed down the runners a bit. “There was a little issue with the bridge and (we) may have missed a minute. In future we have to take into consideration the bridge factor. The weather was ideal. People from all walks of life came out and participated and it shows the increasing popularity of Dubai Marathon. We will continue to make it better.”

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 22, 2017


Australian rider and race leader Richie Porte of team BMC Racing holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia. Reuters

