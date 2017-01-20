Course record and debut win lifts Dubai Marathon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Course record and debut win lifts Dubai Marathon

Clean sweep by Ethiopians led by Tola and Degefa as favourite Bekele limps out

  • Tamirat Tola won the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon with a timing of 2:04:11 sec in the men's race.Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
  • Worknesh Degefa finished first in the women's race with a timing of 2:22:36 sec.Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon which has produced many surprise winners lived up to its reputation on Friday, with Tamirat Tola, a 25-year-old Ethiopian, emerging as the new winner by setting a course record of 2:04:11, improving his personal best by more than two minutes.

So spectacular was his run that he finished far ahead of his fellow Ethiopians Mule Wasihun, who finished second in 2:06:46, and Sisay Lemma in third place at 2:08:04. Tola erased the course record held by Ayele Abshero of Ethiopia with a timing of 2:04:23 that was set in the 2012 Dubai Marathon.

The women’s race too produced a stunning result with 26 year-old debutant Worknesh Degefa winning with a time of 2:22:36.

Incidentally, it is the eleventh fastest marathon debut ever and she shocked pre-race favourite and compatriot Shure Demise, who finished 22 seconds behind in second place with a time of 2:22:57. Like in the men’s event it was a clean sweep by the Ethiopians with Yebrgual Melese finishing third with 2:23:13.

Thousands of Ethiopians who turned up to cheer their runners waved their flags and danced in joy as Tola and Debele received $200,000 each for their stupendous show. The second and third place winners in the men and women’s race pocketed $80,000 and $40,000 each.

Top favourite Kenenisa Bekele, whom many expected to break the world record of 2:02:57 here, got knocked out just halfway through the race. Bekele’s manager Jos Hermens said that Bekele was pushed from behind, fell, and injured his arm and calf right at the start of the race.

After the fall, Bekele, who missed the world record by six seconds in Berlin last September, lost contact with the leading group before the 10km mark and then dropped out at around 23km and was seen holding his left calf in pain.

Bekele vowed to come back again and show what he was unable to do this year. “I came to Dubai to do something special, however it was not to be. I fell down at the start and got hurt. I tried to run, but it didn’t work. I just hope to come back to Dubai one day and show what I can do here.”

In the 10km road race. Morocco’s Samir Jouaher successfully defended his crown at 28:34, while Ethiopia’s Wuletaw Adane finished second in 28:57. Morocco’s Ahmad Tamri finished third at 29:27. The women’s 10km road race saw UAE’s Alia Mohammad win in 33:07 ahead of Ethiopian Berhan Aregawi (33:32). Amanda Bohlin of Sweden finished third at 36:53.

The wheelchair category too produced a surprise winner in Spain’s Rafa Botello after an intense battle with Patrick Monahan of Ireland. They both fought it out all the way to the finish line. Botello won in 1:31:19, just three seconds ahead of Monahan. Incidentally, both were racing on the Dubai roads for the first time. They pushed defending champion JohnBoy Smith of Great Britain, who finished at 1:36:25, into third place. Canada’s Josh Cassidy, the record holder for the fastest time in a marathon, finished fourth.

More from Athletics

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsSportAthletics

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Athletics

Organisers to pick up pace for world record goal

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 22, 2017


Australian rider and race leader Richie Porte of team BMC Racing holds the trophy as he celebrates winning the Tour Down Under in Adelaide, Australia. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses

30 killed as burning Iran high-rise collapses