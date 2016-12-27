Cowboys keep Lions waiting with 42-21 rout

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cowboys keep Lions waiting with 42-21 rout

Win improves their record to 13-2 with a game left

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The Dallas Cowboys, already assured of home field advantage throughout the playoffs, didn’t let up Monday in a 42-21 rout of Detroit that prevented the Lions from clinching their own NFL post-season berth.

Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott passed for 212 yards and three touchdowns, wide receiver Dez Bryant caught two TD passes and threw one more and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliot rushed for 80 yards and two scores as Dallas improved to 13-2 with one game left in the regular season.

It’s just the third time in Cowboys history that they have won 13 games. It happened in 1992, in the run-up to a Super Bowl title. They also won 13 in 2007, but fell to the New York Giants in the playoffs.

Prescott’s 13th win of the season matched Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger for the most in NFL history by a rookie QB.

It was a sign of just how comfortable the Cowboys were feeling that Bryant threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten as part of Dallas’s third-quarter offensive explosion.

On first-and-goal from the Detroit 10 yard line, Bryant took a pitch going to his left.

Just before he reached the line of scrimmage Bryant tossed the ball to a wide-open Witten in the end zone.

Bryant became the first Cowboy since Danny White in 1985 to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the same game.

The unexpected play put an exclamation point on a dominant third quarter.

Tied 21-21 at halftime, Dallas outscored the Lions 14-0 in the third.

Cowboys safety J.J. Wilcox ended Detroit’s first possession of the second half with an interception of Matthew Stafford.

Dallas stopped the Lions’ second series of the third quarter at the Lions 36, and Detroit kicker Matt Prater missed a 47-yard field goal on the Lions’ third and final offensive drive of the quarter.

The Cowboys answered Prater’s miss with a 63-yard, seven-play drive capped by Prescott’s 19-yard scoring pass to Bryant that put the Cowboys up 42-21 with 12:12 remaining.

Stafford finished 26 of 46 for 260 yards and one interception. Detroit running back Zach Zenner ran for two touchdowns.

Bryant’s one-handed touchdown catch with Lions cornerback Johnson Bademosi all over him tied the game at 21-21 going into halftime.

The Lions had scored on their first three possessions to take a 21-14 lead with 7:40 remaining in the opening half.

The Cowboys had been first on the board thanks to Prescott’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Brice Butler and Elliot’s 55-yard touchdown run had put them up 14-7 in the second quarter.

While the 9-6 Lions missed a chance to secure a playoff berth, they can still do so next Sunday when they play the Green Bay Packers for the NFC North division crown.

 

Result

Dallas 42 Detroit 21

More from American Football

tags from this story

NFL
follow this tag on MGNNFL

filed under

GulfNewsSportAmerican Football

tags

NFL
follow this tag on MGN
 

Result

Read More

Also In American Football

Champion Broncos’ post-season hopes end

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Sport Galleries

LatestMost popular
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan