January 15, 1992: European Council recognises Croatia and Slovenia

Today in History: January 15, 1992: European Council recognise Croatia and Slovenia

Image Credit: Supplied
The European Council building in Brussels, Belgium.
Gulf News
 

1992 - Croatia and Slovenia won their battle for international recognition as independent states, dealing a fatal blow to the federation. Germany formally opened diplomatic ties with the two northern Yugoslav republics and the European Council said in Brussels its 12 member states would follow suit. As they did so, the United Nations pushed ahead with efforts to end the fighting in Croatia, which could lead to deployment of a force of 10,000 peacekeepers. Austria, Poland and Switzerland also said they would recognise both republics. “This means that the disappearance of Yugoslavia has been acknowledged officially, that Yugoslavia does not exist anymore,” Croatian Prime Minister Franjo Greguric said.

Other important events

1777 - The people of New Connecticut declare their independence.

1892 - The rules of basketball are published for the first time, in Springfield, Massachusetts

1919 - Pianist and conductor Ignace Jan Paderewski becomes the first premier of newly created Republic of Poland.

1922 - Irish Free State is established under Michael Collins.

1925 - Hans Luther becomes Chancellor of Germany.

1966 - Nigerian Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa is overthrown and executed in a military coup.

1967 - The first Super Bowl is played in the US.

1970 - Biafran rebels in Nigeria surrender after a two-and-a-half year war.

1976 - Sara Jane Moore is sentenced to life in prison for her attempt on the life of US President Gerald Ford in San Francisco.

1979 - Al Ahli Football Stadium in Dubai is officially inaugurated.

1986 - Military coup deposes the government in Lesotho.

1989 - Two crowded express trains collide in Dhaka killing at least 170 people and injuring over 2,500.

1990 - Bulgarian Parliament abolishes Communist Party’s monopoly on power.

1990 - Former heavyweight champion George Foreman knocks down Gerry Cooney at one minute 57 seconds of the second round of their scheduled 10-round fight.

1996 - Lesotho King Moshoeshoe II dies in car crash.

2000 - Zeljko Raznatovic, a Serb paramilitary leader better known as Arkan, is shot and killed in a Belgrade hotel.

2001 - Wikipedia, the online collaborative encyclopaedia, is officially launched.

2004 - India and Pakistan resume the train service after two years.

2005 - Mahmoud Abbas is sworn in as Palestinian National Authority President.

2006 - Kuwaiti Emir Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah dies after prolonged illness, at the age of 79.

2011 - France’s right-wing firebrand Jean-Marie Le Pen bids adieu to the National Front party.

