February 24, 2002: Sutherland wins World Match Play

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

February 24, 2002: Sutherland wins World Match Play

Today in History: February 24, 2002: Sutherland wins World Match Play

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

2002 - Kevin Sutherland capped off a remarkable week by defeating Scott McCarron 1-up in the 36-hole final to win the World Match Play Championship at La Costa Spa and Resort. With the victory, Sutherland, whose previous best PGA Tour payday was $324,000 (Dh1.19 million) a year ago for a second-place finish at the Tucson Open, banked $1 million and greatly improved his chances of securing his first Masters invitation. “I just kind of hung in there and hit some great chips and putts and various other odd shots. You know, the last 18 holes, I was able to do some good things at the end,” Sutherland said. Sutherland worked hard for his big payday, hitting only 10 of 28 fairways, but atoned for his errant drives with his iron play and a steady putter.

Other important events

1656 - Spain declares war on England.

1783 - Spain recognises independence of United States.

1801 - Aleksandr P. Romanov becomes emperor of Russia.

1821 - Mexico declares independence from Spain.

1848 - French king Louis Philippe is overthrown by revolutionary citizens.

1920 - Nazi Party is organised in Germany.

1924 - Greece becomes a republic.

1945 - Egyptian Premier Ahmad Pasha is assassinated in parliament.

1946 - Juan Peron is elected to the first of three presidential terms in Argentina.

1979 - War between North and South Yemen begins.

1981 - Britain’s Prince Charles announces his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

1988 - Matti Nykanen becomes Winter Olympics’ first triple gold medalist.

1996 - Dubai Shopping Festival is officially inaugurated.

1997 - The world’s first liquefied natural gas exporting facility is inaugurated in Qatar.

2000 - Mayon, one of the Philippines’ deadliest volcanoes, erupts, forcing about 30,000 people to flee.

2004 - A 6.5-magnitude quake rocks northern Morocco, killing more than 550 people.

2005 - Somalis sing and shout to welcome President Abdullah Yusuf Ahmad as he makes his first trip home since his government-in-exile was formed last year.

2006 - Saudi Arabia forces foil suicide attack on oil complex.

2007 - Australia’s Matthew Hayden smashes fastest World Cup century against South Africa.

2008 - Raul Castro takes over from his brother Fidel Castro as Cuban President.

2013 - Regional African leaders sign a deal aimed at bringing peace and stability to the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

2014 - UAE’s Florence Nightingale Salma Al Sharhan dies at the age of 80 in Ras Al Khaimah.

2015 - UN climate panel chief Rajendra Pachauri steps down after sex harassment claims.

2016 - Concourse D opens at Dubai International Airport.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
PGA Tour
follow this tag on MGNPGA Tour

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Life as we know it

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free