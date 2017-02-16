Mobile
February 17, 2002: Nad Al Shamma Park opens in Dubai

Today in History: February 17, 2002: Nad Al Shamma Park opens in Dubai

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Qassim Sultan, Director General of Dubai Municipality opens Nad Shamma Park in Dubai.
Gulf News
 

2002 - The Dh4.6 million Nad Al Shamma Park in Rashidiya area was opened by Qasim Sultan, Director General of Dubai Municipality. To mark the occasion, lemon tree saplings were planted by Sultan and other senior officials from the municipality as well as the General Secretariat of Municipalities. According to Sultan, this park will cater to residents of Rashidiya and Nad Al Hamar. Most of the ornamental plants in the park were brought from The Seychelles. This park is built on a hill near the Al Ramool intersection with Nad Al Hamar and is spread over 11.6 hectares. The park is divided into grassy patches, paved areas and playgrounds for children, besides four volleyball and football grounds. There are three entrances to the park. It has electronically controlled irrigation.

Other important events

1801 - Thomas Jefferson is elected third President of the US.

1817 - A street in Baltimore becomes the first to be lighted by gas from America’s first gas company.

1882 - First Test Cricket match is played between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground.

1947 - The Voice of America begins its radio broadcasts to the Soviet Union.

1963 - Toru Terasawa runs world record marathon in 2:15:15.8.

1965 - US spacecraft Ranger 8 is launched.

1972 - British parliament votes to join European Common Market.

1979 - China invades Vietnam, marking the start of the Sino-Vietnamese War.

1983 - UAE and Pakistan sign five-year protocol on agricultural cooperation.

1989 - Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco and Tunisia sign the founding treaty for the Arab Maghreb Union.

1995 - Peru and Ecuador sign a peace treaty, ending a five-week border war that killed 78.

1996 - World chess champion Garry Kasparov beats IBM supercomputer “Deep Blue,” winning a six-game match in Philadelphia.

1997 - Nawaz Sharif is sworn in as Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

1998 - US athletes compete in Iran for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

2001 - The Centre for Alternative Medicine opens at Ajman University of Science and Technology.

2003 - Twenty-one people are crushed to death when a panic-stricken crowd tries to exit a nightclub in Chicago.

2002 - Maoist rebels kill 137 people in raids on a town and an airport in the northwest of Nepal.

2008 - Kosovo declares independence from Serbia.

2009 - Famous Arab novelist Tayeb Salih dies in London at 80.

2011 - A tourist boat sinks in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, killing 11.

2013 - Country music star Mindy McCready is found dead at her home in Arkansas from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

2016 - Prominent Egyptian journalist and political commentator Mohammad Haikal dies at the age of 92.

