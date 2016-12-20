Mobile
December 21, 1996: Saudi Arabia wins Asia Cup

UAE managed to hold kingdom for two hours before losing in penalty shootout

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
UAE Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan presents the Asia Cup to Saudi captain Khalid Al Temawi in Abu Dhabi.
Gulf News
 

Saudi beat UAE to win Asia Cup

1996 - UAE did themselves proud by holding Saudi Arabia goalless for two hours, but in the end the visitors’ familiarity with victory carried them through. The final was goalless even at the end of the 30 minutes of extra time. But Saudi Arabia had been there before winning in 1984 and 1988, and that made the difference at the crunch. They regained the title, beating UAE 4-2 in the penalty shootout. Although the UAE, the hosts, were the only team in the Xlth Asian Cup who did not lose a single match, they came second best after Yousuf Hussain and Hassan Saeed failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Other important events

1817 - Governor Lachlan Macquarie formally adopts the name ‘Australia’ for a British colony.

1898 - Radium is discovered by scientists Pierre and Marie Curie.

1934 - Bolivia’s President Daniel Salamanca is overthrown in military coup.

1948 - Ireland becomes an independent republic.

1958 - Charles de Gaulle is elected first president of France’s Fifth Republic.

1967 - Louis Washkansky, the first man to undergo a heart transplant, dies 18 days after surgery.

1971 - Austrian diplomat Kurt Waldheim is chosen secretary-general of the United Nations.

1975 - Terrorists raid meeting of Opec in Vienna, Austria. Eleven delegates and others are taken hostage, and two guards are killed.

1979 - The Rhodesian peace agreement is formally signed, ending a seven-year guerrilla war.

1986 - The historic Mareb Dam is inaugurated in Northern Yemen.

1988 - Pan Am Boeing 747 crashes in south-west Scotland killing 258 people on board and 11 on the ground.

1989 - Nicolae Ceausescu declares state of emergency in Timosoara, Romania, after tens of thousands of protesters fill the streets in mass demonstrations.

1992 - A chartered Dutch jumbo jet with 340 people aboard bursts into flames while trying to land in Faro, Portugal, in a storm, killing 54 people.

1995 - A train slams into the Cairo-Luxor express in Badrshein, Egypt, killing 75 people.

1998 - Chinese dissidents Xu Wenli and Wang Youcai are sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for trying to register the China Democracy Party.

1999 - A Cuban airliner overshoots a rain-slick runway in Guatemala City and crashes into nearby homes, killing at least 18 people.

2004 - A rocket attack on a US military dining hall kills 22 people and wounds more than 50 in Mosul, Iraq.

2010 - The new Iraqi cabinet is sworn in in a ceremony in Baghdad.

2014 - Tunisian presidential candidate Beji Qaid Al Sebsi claims victory in the run-off election.

2015 - Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are banned for eight years for ethics violations by the Fifa Ethics Committee.

