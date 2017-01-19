Mobile
Whether one is for Leave or Remain, Theresa May just betrayed Britons on Brexit

A reckless exit from the single market was not on the ballot paper last June, yet the PM has made it clear that she will deny people a vote on the final deal

Gulf News
 

It was a mixture of vague fantasies and toothless threats to Britain’s nearest neighbours. Britain needs friends more than ever at the moment and Prime Minister Theresa May has succeeded in uniting the rest of Europe against her, guaranteeing an even harder path for the United Kingdom in its negotiations.

May has decided — before she has even entered into negotiations with the European Union (EU) — that the only decisive act of her premiership will be to tear the UK out of the single market. She has given up on the most important part of the Brexit negotiations at the very first hurdle, allowing herself to be taken hostage by those in her party who are the Tory equivalent of Momentum — fundamentalists hell bent on taking their party away from the mainstream. When it comes to British prosperity and British democracy, she is waving the white flag from the White cliffs of Dover.

In doing so, she has confirmed that Britain is heading for a hard Brexit. She has made the choice to do massive damage to the British economy.

The irony of May praising former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s legacy was palpable. The single market is, after all, a UK invention spearheaded by Thatcher. It has allowed Britain to prosper and become one of the strongest economies in the world, and given people the ability to travel, study and do business across Europe. Remarkably, May believes that no deal is better than a bad deal — contrary to the widely felt views of the business community, not to mention all the young people whose future she has just jeopardised.

Last month’s Richmond Park byelection — won by Liberal Democrat Sarah Olney, fighting on the issue of Europe — should have proved to the prime minister that hard Brexit was not what the British public voted for. The resignation of MP Stephen Phillips from his Sleaford and North Hykeham seat should also have demonstrated the level of dissatisfaction felt from even her own benches that what was on the ballot paper was not the type of Brexit Britain is now heading for.

Tuesday’s speech was yet another vain attempt by the prime minister to rewrite history. She claimed that people voted to leave the single market. They did not. In fact, polls show that 90 per cent of voters want to remain part of the single market.

What is certain is that a hard Brexit will leave the UK less socially and economically well-off. Though the pound rallied on Tuesday, it had earlier slumped to a fresh 31-year low in glum anticipation of the prime minister’s speech — begging the question once again of where the government will find the money to fund the extra £350 million (Dh1.58 billion) to Britain’s National Health Service that Britons were promised as part of the Brexit package.

Was the vote on June 23, 2016, really a vote to transform the British economic model into that of a corporate tax haven, as was threatened this week by Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond? No, it was not. It is former United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) leader Nigel Farage’s vision of Britain’s relationship with Europe and the rest of the world. A vision that will have an extremely damaging impact on Britain’s standing and relationship with its neighbours. The new Ukip leader, Paul Nuttall, himself commented that May’s words could have come straight from a Ukip party conference speech. Farage and Nuttall might like to convince themselves that the referendum was an endorsement of their nationalist, populist politics, but that is an injustice to most of the British people who voted Leave. Pursuing Ukip’s warped vision will not only have severe consequences on Britain’s economy, it will also severely damage its standing in the world.

A reckless exit from the single market was not on the ballot paper last June, yet the prime minister has made it clear that she will deny the people a vote on the final deal. This is incredibly disappointing for anybody who believes that democracy matters. Rather than a democratic decision by the people of the country, what she wants instead is a stitch-up by politicians in Westminster. The public voted for departure and they should therefore be given a vote on the destination. This is a theft of democracy, to take Britain out of the world’s most lucrative market against the wishes of the electorate.

Whether one voted to leave or to remain last June, one deserves to have his or her voice heard on what happens next. Britain’s prosperity depends on it.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd

Tim Farron is the leader of the Liberal Democrat party in Britain.

    In Agreement

    43%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Margaret Thatcher
    follow this tag on MGNMargaret Thatcher
    Brexit
    follow this tag on MGNBrexit
    Theresa May
    follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

