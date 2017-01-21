The march against Trump is worth it

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AFP

The march against Trump is worth it

We’ve been told that the Women’s March is pointless, confused, counterproductive — all the more reason to make sure we are seen and heard

Gulf News
 

Women, know your limits. Thou shalt not halt the rhetoric of misogyny legitimised by the rise of United States President Donald Trump by taking to the streets on your silly Women’s March. No, stay indoors! Just soak up this wave of misogyny because everything is lost and protests never ever work and face facts: One of the problems with this Women’s March (though everyone is welcome) is that it contains way too many women. That’s bound to alienate certain guys ...

I have seen such views propagated on social media. Basically, women such as me organising, resisting, coming together just for a few hours in many cities around the world to make themselves visible is somehow not the right sort of opposition to Trump.

We have been patronisingly told that the Women’s March will make things even worse. For whom, one has to ask? We have also been told that now is not the time. I agree: We should have done this long, long ago. We could have read the runes; feminism has been demonised by the right as responsible for everything from unemployment to domestic violence for some time. Such a narrative is now mainstream, and we see to what and where it leads. This march, though, initially arose out of the fear and frustration of a grandmother in Hawaii. Her Facebook group led to the setting up of the march in Washington. Sister marches were soon announced in many cities across the globe.

People, some of them women, clearly felt the need to organise, to mark what is happening and to make our voices heard. That is fairly simple. For some of us it is about showing international solidarity. But I don’t pretend protest is ever simple. There are always tensions. The march yesterday was both an anti-Trump protest and a rally for women’s rights. These two things are intimately connected: Trump is part of a backlash against feminism that has been a long time brewing. Trump has no subtext. His hatred of women is overt. Women are property or ornament. This is not hidden.

The criticism that the goals of the march were too vague has some validity, though actually the organisers in Washington thrashed out a series of goals that tried to take into account the complicated meshings of race and gender. This is not easy. Nor new. There were groups supporting this march whose politics were very far from mine, but I will have to get over myself. Those who stirred themselves, mainly on social media, to protest against the protest may have thought they were being iconoclastic, but they were merely expressing their powerlessness. If voting doesn’t work and protest is useless, what exactly is the answer? Surely it lies in the relationship between the two, and that involves ongoing organisation. Any activist worth their salt knows that’s what the real work is.

Some people were there yesterday to make themselves feel better as well as make the world a better place. That’s how it works. One of today’s goals is surely to energise and connect women, to say to those who feel under attack: We are here too. You go on ahead. We have got your back. All of us have seen the disconnection of many from any kind of politics and also the disconnection between social movements such as Occupy from electoral politics. The prize is now to connect.

Those who would take away women’s rights have already mobilised their anger and frustration and many have been slow to realise it. We now have to do the same thing. We will be seen and heard.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd

Suzanne Moore is an award-winning columnist for the Guardian.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    59%

  • Disagree

    41%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    67%7%15%11%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    59%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Facebook
    follow this tag on MGNFacebook

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14A perfect storm brews over Taiwan
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

    3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

    25 shops caught for remittance racket

    25 shops caught for remittance racket

    Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

    Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

    Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

    Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

    Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

    Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected