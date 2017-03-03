Putin is manoeuvring the US into his diplomatic game

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AFP

Putin is manoeuvring the US into his diplomatic game

America’s efforts to target anyone associated with Russia may prove to be counterproductive

Gulf News
 

As a new Russia-related scandal sweeps Washington, it’s impossible not to recall Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts in 2012 to make meetings with the US ambassador to Moscow toxic. As Trump’s opponents seek to inflict maximum damage for United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ false denial about a meeting with a Russian envoy, they should understand where these games lead. For Putin, whose suspicion of foreign diplomats was nurtured during his years as an intelligence officer, it began in 2007. “Unfortunately, there are still those in our country who scavenge at foreign embassies, counting on the support of foreign foundations and governments rather than the support of their own people,” Putin famously told a rally of his supporters in 2007. The word Putin used for “scavenge” — shakalit’ — is derived from the Russian for “jackal”.

Still, Putin didn’t really make it difficult for Russians to seek out foreigners for financial support or attend embassy receptions to network until the beginning of his third presidential term in 2012. After mass protests against a rigged parliamentary election in 2011, Putin became convinced that the US had just attempted regime change in Russia, so he moved against what he saw as pernicious US influence. It was in 2012 that Russia booted out the US Agency for International Development for meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs for “attempts to influence political processes through its grants”, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A sustained campaign began against foreign-funded non-profit organisations, culminating in the passage of Russia’s infamous law on non-governmental organisations, which obliged groups that conducted “political activities” to register as “foreign agents” if they received any overseas grants.

It was also in 2012 that Michael McFaul, newly arrived in Moscow as US ambassador, held his first official meeting after visiting the foreign ministry to present credentials. The meeting was with well-known anti-Putin opposition figures, including Boris Nemtsov, who would later be murdered not far from the Kremlin. The 2011 protests came up during the discussion.

McFaul, a Stanford academic who had spent years in Moscow, likely didn’t attach much practical significance to the symbolic meeting. Putin’s people thought otherwise. Throughout that year, reporters from NTV, a state-owned, pro-Kremlin TV channel, hounded him every time he tried to meet an opposition figure — or, indeed, go almost anywhere in Moscow, though they never said how they knew his schedule. McFaul complained about the harassment, as did the US government.

The Kremlin’s signal was clear: Even meeting with McFaul was tantamount to flirting with the enemy. This led to a poignant Twitter exchange between McFaul and Alexei Navalny, who is still the most popular Putin opponent in Russia.

“We should meet someday,” McFaul tweeted to Navalny in English. “Odd that everyone thinks we hang out every night when in fact we have never since I came to Moscow.”

Navalny responded in Russian: “OK, let’s meet at Komsomolskaya subway station, in the middle of the platform. I’ll carry a copy of the Ogonyok magazine, and I’ll recognise you by the American flag you’ll carry.”

“I get it,” McFaul tweeted back in Russian.

Just as Putin did in 2012, Trump’s critics in Congress and in the media are turning Russian representatives in the US into pariahs — even without intending to. And without evidence of wrongdoing so far. Even former US national security adviser Michael Flynn, a Russia dove, apparently didn’t talk about anything reprehensible with Russian envoy to Washington Sergey Kislyak. Sessions, a senator at the time and a Russia hawk, met with lots of other ambassadors, too. The most obvious problem with meeting Kislyak — in Sessions’ Senate office no less — is that he is perceived as toxic in Washington as Putin’s representative.

How far can the stigma stretch? Do businesses have to worry that seeking Russian funding for projects will magically transform them into Russian agents? Will any person that could be described as a Putin regime associate automatically become suspect? Should they all be surveilled, with leaked transcripts of contacts with Americans spilling out into the media at politically opportune times?

The smarter alternative is to leave Kislyak alone. It’s his job to have lots of polite and often pointless meetings. If Russia did influence the US election, it can’t have been through him — he’s too visible, and his communications are clearly subject to intelligence monitoring. He’s as guilty of attempting regime change in the US as McFaul was of trying to have Putin overthrown. A witch-hunt involving everyone he’s met in the Trump camp is not a good way to show US moral superiority to the Putin regime.

— Bloomberg

Leonid Bershidsky is a Bloomberg View columnist.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia
    Twitter
    follow this tag on MGNTwitter

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 16Trump time and American Muslims
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

    Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

    Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

    Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

    Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

    Indian workers face pension woes

    Indian workers face pension woes

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

    Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins