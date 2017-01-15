Obama upbeat as he defends record

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Niño Jose Heredia/©Gulf News

Obama upbeat as he defends record

The outgoing US president presented an upbeat picture of the state of the nation, that focused not just on foreign policy but domestic politics as well

Gulf News
 

Farewell addresses are a legacy-defining opportunity for presidents to set out their accomplishments and articulate a vision for the future. And US President Barack Obama’s speech was no exception, with him lauding key achievements including US international climate change leadership; the Iranian nuclear deal; restoring diplomatic relations with Cuba; the hunting down of Osama Bin Laden; and the progressive degradation of Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) in Iraq and Syria.

In the current fluid, complex and high-risk international political and economic landscape, Obama has certainly achieved some significant accomplishments. One big positive, for instance, has been the US role in helping deliver the breakthrough climate change deal agreed in Paris in 2015 signed by more than 170 countries.

While the agreement is not perfect, and has been attacked by Trump, it represents a welcome shot in the arm for attempts to tackle global warming and, crucially, a new post-Kyoto framework has been put in place. And the deal has been ratified in record speed for such a big international accord — coming into effect last November.

In a clear warning to Trump, who has threatened to walk away from the Paris deal, Obama asserted that “without bolder action, our children won’t have the time to debate the existence of climate change; they’ll be busier dealing with its effects: Environmental disasters, economic disruptions and waves of climate refugees seeking sanctuary”.

Another Obama success is the 2014 nuclear deal between Iran and six other powers — the US, China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. In his words, “this has shut down Iran’s nuclear weapons programme without a firing a shot”.

The Iran agreement, which US President-elect Donald Trump has also slammed, could enhance global nuclear security and also constitute an important win for long-standing efforts to combat nuclear non-proliferation. Despite Trump’s previous rhetoric, senior Republicans on Capitol Hill, including the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker, recognise the benefits the deal brings and have called for it be more strictly enforced, rather than scrapped.

Obama also highlighted landmarks in the campaign against terrorism such as the taking “out of tens of thousands of terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden”. Despite significant setbacks in Iraq and Syria over the last eight years, the US president also laid out that “the global coalition we’re leading against [Daesh] has ... taken away half their territory... [and it] will be destroyed”.

In a warning to Trump, who has appeared to advocate measures such as “carpet bombing” in the campaign against terrorism, Obama warned that Daesh “cannot defeat America unless we betray our Constitution and our principles on the fight”. The point of emphasis here is that the battle against terrorism is as much one of ideas (soft power) as military might.

Turning to the Americas, Obama pointed to the “opening of a new chapter with the Cuban people”, a geopolitical play which Trump has yet again threatened to reverse. In December 2014, the two countries announced they would restore diplomatic relations and Obama became the first US president to visit the country in almost 90 years last March, announcing a new suite of measures that further eroded the bilateral sanctions regime introduced during the Cold War era.

““Given the current international political fault lines, there are no easy, quick-fix ways for the US to enforce its policy preferences...””
-Andrew Hammond
Tweet this

The setbacks

Despite these achievements, however, and the fact that Obama leaves office on a seven-year high approval rating of 56 per cent, according to Gallup, his final speech comes at a time when there has been rising criticism of his administration after setbacks, including Russia’s successful intervention in Syria to shore up the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad; and the unravelling of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which has caused angst with US allies. To detractors, Washington has become significantly diminished on the world stage with weak presidential leadership accounting for this.

However, this is too simplified. For instance, while Obama has not advanced as fully as he hoped his ‘pivot’ to Asia-Pacific, it is actually Trump’s opposition to TPP that looks to have signed the death-warrant to the trade deal, not the Obama team that has cultivated it for years.

Meanwhile, while Obama has made multiple mistakes in the Middle East, his strategic decision to downscale US presence in the region was taken in the context of the mandate he perceived himself to have won in his big election victory in 2008, when a war-weary nation seemed to back his call that the Iraq conflict had been a costly mistake and that the country was militarily overstretched overseas during the George W. Bush presidency. More generally, critiques of Obama’s foreign policy often neglect that, while the US remains the most powerful country in the world — certainly in a military sense — it is not an all-powerful hegemonic power. And this core fact has been demonstrated repeatedly before and after his presidency — from Somalia in 1993, Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 and also most recently in Ukraine and Libya.

Given the current international political fault lines, there are no easy, quick-fix ways for the US to enforce its policy preferences including tensions with China over the latter’s territorial claims in the South China Sea; the nuclear stand-off in the Korean peninsula, which may yet intensify in the context of the political tensions in South Korea where the president has been impeached; continuing instability in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya; and the bleak prospects facing the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

Taken overall, Obama’s speech robustly defended his foreign policy record at a time of growing criticism. While he achieved significant accomplishments, he, however, knows that much of his legacy now risks being rolled back, at least partially, by the Trump team with its potentially very different agenda.

 

Andrew Hammond is an associate at LSE IDEAS (the Centre for International Affairs, Diplomacy and Strategy) at the London School of Economics.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    67%

  • Disagree

    33%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%100%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    67%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14Charade of Israel’s democracy
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Revealed: World's most powerful passports

    Revealed: World's most powerful passports

    Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

    Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    Manholes being used as warehouses found

    Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

    Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

    Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

    Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

    Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia

    Mum reunited with abused baby in Saudi Arabia