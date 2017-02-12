May can remake Britain but does she have the zeal for it?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Niño Jose Heredia/©Gulf News

May can remake Britain but does she have the zeal for it?

The prime minister is politically dominant, but what will she do with that freedom? The answer, surely, must be better than raising the tax burden to a 30-year high and piecemeal NHS reform

Gulf News
 

It might not have felt like it at the time, but Gina Miller and the Supreme Court did Theresa May a great favour. In requiring her to seek Parliament’s permission to leave the European Union, they forced her into five days of Commons battles from which she has emerged stronger than ever.

Her Government defeated all 16 of the attempts to amend her Article 50 legislation, each time by a comfortable margin. The Tory whips proved strikingly effective and the Labour Party, yet again, was a danger only to itself. The Prime Minister had been fearful of how her party, still deeply split on Brexit, would hold up under pressure. She need not have worried.

The exuberance among Conservatives is remarkable: one MP confides that he enjoyed the Brexit voting more than anything since his wedding night. There were Tory rebels, but they proved charmingly useless — tickling rather than needling the government. Anna Soubry is very cross, but not very persuasive. Claire Perry ended up describing Brexiteers as extremists, which should make for interesting conversations in her Leave-supporting Wiltshire constituency.

George Osborne is too busy making money to cause serious trouble; a few rude jokes in after-dinner speeches will be the extent of his hostilities.

This takes us to the new paradox of May’s premiership. Her majority is smaller than almost any leader of a Tory government — but few, if any, modern Tory leaders have had a stronger chance of victory at the next general election.

Jeremy Corbyn’s capture of the Labour Party has suspended the normal rules of political gravity. His unelectability means that the Tories can expect a majority of at least 100 seats whenever the next election comes, so May is already being treated as if she has just won a landslide. As the last few days have shown, she has the Commons at her feet. She didn’t expect this power, and it’s not at all clear that she knows what to do with it.

Understandably, her first months in No 10 have been devoted to Brexit and not much else. “To even think about other reforms is like worrying about transport policy in May 1940,” one minister tells me. “We have one defining mission. We need to get Brexit right, and nothing else matters.” Her battle for Britain is going well: she has outlined a Brexit strategy and positioned the UK as the defender of free trade in a protectionist world. All this while making clear to EU leaders that, if they don’t offer her a good enough deal, then the United States probably will. So much has gone well that it seems almost rude, now, to ask about her plans for the rest of Britain. But given how fast politics moves, the opportunity she is now sitting on might not last long. Already, there are depressing signs of it being wasted.

Last month, for example, official figures showed that inequality has fallen to a 30-year low. The curse of income inequality is the favourite topic of Labour activists, who usually concoct claims about it rising. In fact, inequality has been beaten back to levels not seen in a generation by progressive Tory reforms. Britain is now more equal than at any point in the Blair/Brown years — thanks to Tory welfare reform, job creation and tax cuts for the low-paid. This achievement ought to have been shouted from the rooftops but was, instead, covered up like a Trident misfire. Bafflingly, no one said a word. It would be tragic if fighting poverty was seen as the last prime minister’s project, and therefore not to be mentioned by May.

Potent agenda

It’s true that David Cameron has done himself no favours since the referendum result: nothing in his premiership demeaned him like the leaving of it. But he did leave behind a Tory majority and a Labour Party confounded by the achievements of progressive Toryism. This agenda, so potent in Tory hands, is still there for the taking. Last week’s decision to stop taking child refugees from Europe and help those in war zones instead should also be defended with more gusto. May’s government is spending more than any other European nation helping a far greater number of refugees, in vast camps in Jordan and Turkey.

Britain has pioneered a 21st-century response to refugees, rather than prop up a decaying Fifties system now corrupted by people traffickers. The Tory way is, demonstrably, the most effective and compassionate response to a modern refugee crisis. Yet, somehow, no one in the Brexit-obsessed Government seems able to make this point properly.

The recent NHS problems remind us how “protecting” the health budget is not the same as protecting the health service. Only proper reform can do that. If the NHS needs more money, then it’s time for a serious discussion about co-payments, or more radical reform. Why not charge for GP services, or think of better ways of enlisting independent clinics into the NHS system? In a recent Spectator interview, the Prime Minister spoke about how her budget cuts forced the police to innovate. Cameron was terrified of NHS reform, fearful that any mis-step would hand Labour the next election. If May is not haunted by such fears, then why refrain from radical change? The greatest problem with the Cameron-Osborne government was their caution, hammered into them by Blair’s success. This is what led them to copy bad Labour policies, such as HS2 and the £9 minimum wage. Where they were bold — on welfare, jobs and schools — the results were spectacular. Where they were not, problems have mounted.

May is even more free than perhaps even Margaret Thatcher from the need to worry about the Labour Party, but what will she do with that freedom? The answer, surely, must be better than raising the tax burden to a 30-year high and piecemeal NHS reform. The Prime Minister’s strongest trait is her ability to respond to changing circumstances. To take her focus off Brexit, in the first few months, would have been folly — but she can do more now.

No one expected the Labour Party to be imprisoned by a band of Corbynistas, nor that the Opposition would be made weaker still with every mention of Europe. The result is an unexpected, unrepeatable and unprecedented political opportunity. All the Tories need now is an agenda to match.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London 2017

Fraser Nelson is the editor of The Spectator and a columnist for The Daily Telegraph.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Margaret Thatcher
    follow this tag on MGNMargaret Thatcher
    George Osborne
    follow this tag on MGNGeorge Osborne
    Jordan
    follow this tag on MGNJordan
    Brexit
    follow this tag on MGNBrexit

    also in Thinkers

    Punch Line - Series 8Squeezed by far right, Merkel faces rising left
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

    Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

    10 unusual bans across the world

    10 unusual bans across the world

    New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

    New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

    Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

    Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

    Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

    Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

    Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

    Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

    Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

    Unstable weather likely to prevail this week