Israel’s tantrum shows its scorn for international law

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Image Credit: AP

Israel’s tantrum shows its scorn for international law

As illegal colonies mushroom unchecked, and Trump promotes himself as Tel Aviv’s saviour, a contiguous Palestinian state is a mirage

Gulf News
 

The recent United Nations Security Council Resolution reaffirming the illegality of Jewish colonies on the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem has buoyed Palestinians. For the first time, the administration of United States President Barack Obama refrained from using its veto to quash any condemnation of Israel. However, given the lateness in the day, Obama’s stance amounts to a token, a move taken to distance him from his successor’s raft of pro-Israel proposals — the relocation of the US embassy to occupied Jerusalem and his nomination of an ambassador that makes Netanyahu look like a peacenik by comparison.

Trump’s tweet in response, “Things will be different after January 20th”, portends the final nail in the coffin of the two-state solution that’s been allowed to die a slow death during Obama’s second term when he shrugged his shoulders, gave up the ghost and rewarded Israel with a whopping $38 billion (Dh139.76 billion) aid package.

Trump promises to be more engaged, but in light of Republican pro-Israel sentiments — not to mention his evangelical base predicating a Second Coming on the rebuilding of Solomon’s temple in place of Al Aqsa Mosque — his pledge is more of a threat than a reason to hope.

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan said the US abstention was “absolutely shameful”. Former presidential hopeful Senator John McCain railed that the US is “complicit in this outrageous attack”; his Siamese twin Lindsey Graham wants to punish the United Nations by cutting its funding. You’d be forgiven for imagining the self-described Jewish state is about to be dismantled!

Palestinians are right to celebrate their moral victory; it’s comforting to know that the international community is on the side of right, even though they know in their hearts that no matter how many resolutions are passed in their favour, their situation isn’t about to change for the better.

The Israeli Prime Minister has called the resolution “shameful”. He says he has no intention of abiding by it and has recalled his ambassadors from New Zealand and Senegal — two of the resolution’s sponsors (the others have no diplomatic relations with Israel). He has also accused Obama and US Secretary of State John Kerry of ganging-up with its architects behind the scenes.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, was visibly livid, calling the resolution “evil” while characterising Israel as a victim of UN bias. Holding up the Torah ‘evidencing’ Israel’s claim to Judea and Samaria (the West Bank), he told representatives in the chamber that voted ‘yes’ that they, in fact, voted ‘no’ to the two-state solution and any chance of peace. Like all Israeli officials, he touted Israel as being the only democracy in the Middle East, but absent of democratic values and respect for international laws and conventions that claim rings hollow.

Danon wasn’t mollified by the attack on the UN launched by US Ambassador to UN, Samantha Power, for treating Israel differently from other member-states — echoing a similar statement earlier made by outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon — or by the obsequiousness of Britain’s Ambassador who lambasted the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement and must have held his nose before raising his arm.

The fact that the resolution has passed is being hailed as ‘historic’ — a massive exaggeration because it’s relatively toothless and like so many others, it will be filed away and forgotten. It achieves nothing concrete apart from placing a stamp on Israel’s impunity from constrictions placed on all law-abiding states.

Netanyahu’s rage is the reaction of a massive ego smarting from insult. He is not the slightest bit worried, whereas he might have had reason for concern had Obama mustered the gumption to remove America’s diplomatic umbrella early in his presidency when the two-state solution might still have been salvaged. But that would have set him head-to-head with Congressional lawmakers — both Republican and Democrat. The outrage is just a small taste of the groundswell of opposition Obama would have faced had he shown the courage of his convictions from the get-go.

As colonies of armed religious fanatics mushroom on Palestinian land unchecked, while Trump promotes himself as Israel’s saviour, a contiguous Palestinian state is a mirage. Palestinian National Authority (PNA) President Mahmoud Abbas should stop fighting windmills and implement Plan B — if he has one. He can either dissolve the PNA, leaving Israel to pick up the tab for Palestinian needs, or call for one-state with one-man, one-vote. Now that would really send Netanyahu into the biggest hissy-fit known to mankind!

Linda S. Heard is a specialist writer on Middle East affairs. She can be contacted at lheard@gulfnews.com

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    73%

  • Disagree

    27%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    60%0%20%20%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    73%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Israel
    follow this tag on MGNIsrael
    Mahmoud Abbas
    follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Abbas
    United Nations
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
    Palestinian Authority
    follow this tag on MGNPalestinian Authority

    also in Thinkers

    Mena is leading the march to sustainable energy
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    Retired policeman accused of raping girl

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

    UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees