How to make the most of a literature festival

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit:

How to make the most of a literature festival

A carefully calculated plan of action and a detailed itinerary must be formulated to enjoy the adventure

Gulf News
 

There is far more to any large-scale celebration or festival than just going out and enjoying yourself. A carefully calculated plan of action and a detailed itinerary must be formulated with military precision if you are to make the most of your adventure. You could just turn up, with a crumpled programme and a rough idea of where lunch is served, but how much better it would be if you are well-prepared before you even step out of the house. At the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, we have an outstanding cast of world-class speakers, some hugely insightful sessions from the most respected authors and an international line-up that will leave no multicultural stone unturned. All well and good, but the problem for visitors — how to fit it all in?

I can truly say that the “Dubai Lit Fest”, as it is also lovingly known, is supported by an extraordinary team to ensure the best-loved and most interesting names from the world of books come to our city for the region’s premier literary event. They also perform miracles to ensure that the timings, the locations, the genres, the performances, the signings and much, much more are mixed and matched in a Houdini-like act of fourth dimension escapology. The rest is up to you.

One way you could proceed would be to identify your key targets, establish an ETA, cross-reference timings with other potential candidates and allow for coffee breaks. Or ... you could just make sure you know what’s going on and try to see as many favourites as you can fit in.

Personally, I like to check the festival programme on the website for what’s on each day, then select the sessions I can’t afford to miss. Next, I note where I have a gap and then choose an event, where I may not know the author, or have read the book. It could be on a topic that interests me, such as culture shock, or health, or current events. I have found over the years that those sessions always surprise and delight me, so please step out of your comfort zone — you won’t regret it!

If you are living in the UAE, check out a session or two that is in Arabic. Simultaneous translation is provided for all the main sessions, so you can take advantage of broadening your understanding of the Arab World through literature.

Fittingly, with this year’s theme of ‘Journeys’, visitors to the festival will need to navigate the sessions, but what wonderful dilemmas they face. Is Jeffrey Archer, who has sold 275 million copies in 97 countries in more than 37 languages, a must? But then what about Eric Van Lustbader, one of the most respected popular fiction writers for the past 40 years, including ten of the Bourne series? Then there is Captain Abdullah Mohammad Al Saadi, general coordinator of the police stories initiative at Dubai Police, where real crime cases have been converted into short stories. Or Ben Miller. Or Ebrahim Farghali. Or Lucy Hawking. Or Raymond Khoury. Or ... Or ...

For anyone who has not been to a literary festival other than Dubai, I should point out that we have an extremely large, extremely busy event. It is not an ‘average’ lit fest, it is one of the most exciting, dynamic and bustling literary events in the world. Our schedules are packed, our space is vast and the calibre of our guests is phenomenal. I am extremely proud to say that there is nothing ordinary about our event, which makes it all the more difficult to advise as to which is the best way to make the most of it.

One extremely valuable asset we have to help you with is the duration. The festival spans two weekends, which should make things considerably easier.

One of our returning guests is the cryptic crossword genius Peter Dale, whose outstanding sessions in the past proved to be real show-stoppers. Having spent 25 years teaching Mathematics at Dubai College, it is Peter’s logic that we need in order to optimise our time at this year’s ‘Lit Fest’. Some ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking that can rearrange the mazes of our minds and help us decipher the cryptic clues. And for anyone who may still be unsure about the sheer pace of our wonderful event, Peter assures me that ‘festival’ is an anagram of Live Fast.

Isobel Abulhoul is OBE, CEO and trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation and director of the Emirates Airline Festival  of Literature.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai
    Emirates Airline
    follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline
    festival of literature

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 16Trump time and American Muslims
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

    Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

    Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

    Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

    Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

    Indian workers face pension woes

    Indian workers face pension woes

    Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

    Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

    Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

    Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins