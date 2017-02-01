How respect can set inmates (and employees) free

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How respect can set inmates (and employees) free

The encouragement based on the value of the work people do, even as inmates, can help instil a sense of self-respect

Gulf News
 

Respect and a sense of encouragement transform workers’ identities.

Organisations can have very different work environments, including differences in the respect they give to employees. Organisational cultures differ, and managers differ, in whether they see employees as valuable and how well they acknowledge this. Many organisations think that it makes a difference — notice how I used the word “employee”, but actually words like “colleague” and “team member” are frequent in actual work. Does this matter?

For an example of how much this can matter — in a very special context — a recent paper in Administrative Science Quarterly, by Kristie Rogers, Kevin Corley and Blake Ashforth, looked at an organisation that employs incarcerated women at a state prison to work in marketing call centres part-time. Every day, inmates go to work in their orange jump suits (yes, just like in the TV series, Orange Is the New Black). Every day they go back to the prison wing after working. But this work is not like the demeaning chain gangs that we see in some old movies; the employer, Televerde, values its inmate workers and gives them both encouragement and respect.

Viewing the inmates as valuable individuals deserving of a chance at business success has resulted in drastically lower recidivism rates, as well as industry-leading performance for the organisation. The research reveals a relationship between the respect received and individual transformation.

The respect the inmates got from their Televerde managers, and from customers, changed their lives. The positive feedback and encouragement based on the value of the work they do, and their performance, gave a sense of excitement and self-respect. They also felt a general respect from being seen as real people with lives and accomplishments, which contrasted with their identities in “the yard”, inmates with orange jumpsuits and numbers, which gave them a sense of a changed and improved life. “Here we’re people, in the yard, we’re inmates,” said one call centre worker.

Together, these two kinds of respect, and especially the general kind brought about by simply being part of something important, put the inmate-workers on a path towards removing themselves from their identities as current and future inmates. The women were able to attach themselves to a new identity as a professional doing legal and respected work outside of prison.

The socialisation process

Data showed that encouraging distance between the inmate identity and other identities was a critical part of the socialisation process. Such encouragement started at the lowest levels, with inmates asked to write their actual names on their training documents. New hires sometimes accidentally wrote their inmate identification number, illustrating how at first they had a difficult time seeing who they were outside of the orange jumpsuit.

Changes happened impressively fast. Over a period of less than a year, even less time for most, changes were evident even though the Televerde workers remained in the prison wing with their old friends and controlling prison wardens, every day after work. As part of the identity journey, the women needed to transition from their old thinking habits — the orange in their heads — to a new way of seeing themselves as part of a regular civil society that they could not yet reach because it was outside the prison walls.

Small but significant trappings of daily work at Televerde helped the workers not just see their inmate identity and their worker identity as separate beings coexisting in their minds; they also could shift to a new and holistic identity that would guide their lives after they were released from prison.

Giving workers respect is also important in regular organisations, with no inmate workers, but there is a certain degree of cynicism about its effect, and there are also managers who don’t think it matters. After seeing how transformative it can be under these conditions, it could be time to reconsider it outside of the prison walls.

 

Henrich R. Greve is a professor of Entrepreneurship at INSEAD and the John H. Loudon Chaired Professor of International Management. He is also the editor of Administrative Science Quarterly and a co-author of Network Advantage: How to Unlock Value from Your Alliances and Partnerships.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    91%

  • Disagree

    9%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    50%0%50%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    91%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14Eastern Europe rallies its militias
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

    Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    Brit woman living in a car lands job

    Brit woman living in a car lands job

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

    Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa