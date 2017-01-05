Facebook founder ready to make his mark in politics

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AP

Facebook founder ready to make his mark in politics

Zuckerberg wanted to be able to serve two years in government without having to sell his stake

Gulf News
 

When 13 tech bosses, among them some of the world’s richest entrepreneurs, were summoned for a meeting with United States President-elect Donald Trump, one face was conspicuous by its absence. Facebook’s role in the US election had been much scrutinised: It was accused of being a Petri dish for fake news that allowed anti-Hillary Clinton stories to spread like wildfire; and the social network was employed to great effect by the Trump campaign, which built up profiles of voters to target and bombarded them with ads. And yet, Mark Zuckerberg was nowhere to be seen at Trump Tower. Instead, he sent his trusted deputy and chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, making Facebook the only company at the meeting without its CEO in attendance. Zuckerberg has not explained his absence, but two likely, and related, reasons may well become clear.

Firstly, the man who started Facebook 13 years ago now has priorities outside its daily running: As with many tech founders, he would prefer the nitty gritty of advertising relationships and regulatory tangles to be dealt with by someone else, as Zuckerberg focuses on his missions — the $45 billion (Dh165.51 billion) fund he has set up with his wife Priscilla Chan, or the internet.org project to bring connectivity to the world’s poor.

But more fundamentally, Zuckerberg may see a photo-opportunity with the president-elect as harming his own political ambitions, especially if he plans to act on them sooner rather than later.

If your main impression of Facebook’s founder came through seeing The Social Network, you might find the film’s portrayal of Zuckerberg as an awkward Machiavellian schemer, a little difficult to square with the idea of a role in public office. But in recent years, he has been spring cleaning his image.

Connecting directly to the world via his own Facebook page, Zuckerberg is now the family man, the internationalist and the statesman (his profile is full of images documenting meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials in Beijing and Pope Francis).

Like many of his Silicon Valley brethren, he is a natural liberal, lobbying on immigration and science research, but Zuckerberg has been careful to appeal to a wider base.

In response to allegations that Facebook suppressed conservative news, he fired the team responsible and replaced them with supposedly bias-free algorithms. He has declined to take the immediate action that many liberals demanded on Facebook’s fake news problem. He has come out as religious after years of claiming atheism, a move that a cynic could point to as practically mandatory for high office. And most recently, he announced his ambition to visit every state in the US in order to understand the effect of globalisation.

“We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone,” he said. But if you’re still not convinced, the proof of Zuckerberg’s political ambitions lies in leaked conversations between Facebook board members over how to get shareholders to approve a corporate shake-up that would see him retain control of the company even after selling almost all his shares.

According to Bloomberg, the billionaire wanted to be able to serve two years in government without having to sell his stake.

If Zuckerberg’s ambitions are almost certain, the remaining question is why? He is one of the richest men in the world, and after all, his position at Facebook gives him more influence than most politicians.

But Silicon Valley has a tendency to believe it can fix everything that doesn’t run with ruthless efficiency. Whether it’s Apple’s moves into health care and education, Google’s attempts to fix transport or Facebook’s own Get Out The Vote operation, there are few arenas the billionaires who occupy a small enclave of California don’t believe can be solved with transparency, data and artificial intelligence. A system that propelled Trump (who is loathed in The Valley) to power may be seen as the ultimate call to action. After all, a lack of experience is no longer much of an obstacle to a life in public office.

To date, the politics of the super-rich tech elite has been expressed in terms of philanthropy — both Zuckerberg and Microsoft’s Bill Gates are giving away almost all their money to good causes — but it could soon become more direct. Not that this should ever be seen as a good idea — the consensus is that tech’s utopian leaders would make terrible officials — but try telling them that.

— The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2017

James Titcomb is technology news editor with the Telegraph

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    India
    follow this tag on MGNIndia

    also in Thinkers

    Punch Line - Series 7May must offer a Brexit for Remainers
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

    Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

    Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

    Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

    Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

    Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

    Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

    Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

    Global Village grants couple marital wish

    Global Village grants couple marital wish

    When gold will drop to its lowest this year

    When gold will drop to its lowest this year

    Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

    Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

    US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

    US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

    Two women saved from burning car

    Two women saved from burning car