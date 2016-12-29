Conditions still murky for peace in Syria

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Image Credit: AFP

Conditions still murky for peace in Syria

Opposition lacks the clout to bring its demands for a solution with even a modicum of justice to the table

Gulf News
 

After weeks of heavy bombardment, the armed Syrian opposition factions agreed to a Russian-Turkish agreement to evacuate the eastern part of the city of Aleppo, which they had controlled for more than four years. Immediately after the rout of the opposition, Russia called for a trilateral meeting in Moscow, bringing together the foreign and defence ministers of Iran and Turkey with their Russian counterparts. Russia leaned on Tehran to accept the “Moscow Declaration” which, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed, provides a detailed roadmap to end the Syrian crisis.

With Aleppo now firmly in its grip, Moscow was quick to make the most of developments on the ground as well as to utilise the near-total absence of the United States, which has been in the midst of a transition of power since the November 8 presidential election. Even the assassination of Moscow’s ambassador to Turkey did not stall Russia’s efforts to draw its own map to end the Syrian conflict.

The talks, which concluded in Moscow on December 20 with the adoption of the “Moscow Declaration”, explored the political future of Syria. One of the tenets of the Declaration was an explicit statement that there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict.

The text also acknowledges the involvement of opposition groups — with the exception of Al Nusra Front and Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) — into a political dialogue with the Syrian regime over the future of Syria. Today, Moscow is working to expand the ceasefire that took hold in Aleppo across the rest of Syria, and to prepare the ground for an upcoming political process.

Although Moscow sought to depict the discussions, which it hosted, as amicable and as having ended in a consensus, stark differences between the parties were clearly evident. One specific bone of contention was the interpretation of a text in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 (December 18, 2015), which stipulated an end to supplies of armed groups by international parties.

Sentiment at odds

While the Turkish foreign minister stressed the importance that such an understanding also cover armed groups aligned with the Syrian regime, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah, his Iranian counterpart countered that the text of UN resolution only covers groups designated as terrorist organisations by international law — a clear reference to Daesh and the Al Nusra Front. The Iranian defence minister also took time after the meeting in Moscow to praise the results of Iranian-Russian military cooperation in Aleppo — a sentiment clearly at odds with the spirit of the Moscow Declaration, with its disavowal of a military solution to the Syrian crisis.

Indeed, Russia will now attempt to leverage the Moscow Declaration to translate its military prowess, which was on display in Aleppo, into diplomatic influence which can be used to conclude a peace agreement. Russian efforts to present some level of optimism about this latest agreement notwithstanding, the conditions necessary for peace to take hold in Syria are still absent.

The same set of circumstances which led to the failure of the Geneva 2 and Geneva 3 communiques continue to hold. Specifically, the questions which remain to be resolved include: How can there be a true in Syria if Russia and Iran continue to insist that Syrian President Bashar Al Assad must remain in power? How exactly will a resolution be found in Syria if there is no Arab role in that country? What role will the US play, given that regional powers have so far appeared able to seize the initiative and marginalise Washington?

“The Syrian opposition needs to persuade the world not only of the brutality of the Syrian regime, but that an alternative authority capable of running the country exists.””
-Dr Marwan Kabalan
Tweet this

Lack of any satisfactory answers

Finally, how will the Syrian armed opposition react when faced with a rhetoric which sees only terrorism as the problem but which neglects the fundamental causes which gave rise to that terrorism?

Given the lack of any satisfactory answers to these questions, the conflict in Syria will likely persist until the circumstances which could see it end are satisfied. The three countries which signed the Moscow Declaration do indeed have the power to arrive at a ceasefire and expand it further out from Aleppo to cover the rest of the country. Russia, too, may be tempted to move away from Iran in Syria in order to become a mediator and help see the conflict end.

At the end of the day, Moscow cannot continue to fight forever and is keen for some kind of resolution to the Syrian crisis.

Meanwhile, the armed Syrian opposition lacks the clout to bring its demands for a solution with even a modicum of justice to the table. Such a demand will require the ability to plan strategically and the discipline to accept and implement common aims. The Syrian opposition would, then, need to persuade the world not only of the brutality of the Syrian regime, but that an alternative authority capable of running the country and upholding its territorial integrity and stability exists. Thus far, they have failed to demonstrate this.

Dr Marwan Kabalan is a Syrian academic and writer.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    67%

  • Disagree

    33%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    33%33%33%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    67%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria

    also in Thinkers

    EDITORIAL CARTOONSThe new year and the new populism
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Dubai health insurance deadline extended

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    Engineer jailed for offending Islam

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

    Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan