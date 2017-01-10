Are we witnessing the slow demise of the Left?

For a brief moment in the last year, the Left seemed to recognise the dimensions of its crisis. Two shattering events - Brexit and Hillary Clinton’s defeat - were so obviously, and significantly, analogous that they produced a Lesson That Had to be Learnt. Politicians and parties that had once spoken for working-class voters, and whose historic mission was based on the notion that they were the voice of the disadvantaged masses rather than the privileged elites, were now seen not just as out of touch with their traditional supporters but positively contemptuous of them. Humility was called for. Apologies and self-abnegation were a necessary beginning to be followed by nothing less than a fundamental examination of what modern Left-wing politics was for, and how it had managed to lose its way so disastrously. That consensus lasted for about half an hour. You will note, if you’ve kept up, that life has now returned to normal: among opinion formers and party activists alike there is an almost universal call for followers to pull themselves together. There are plausible explanations for those apparent electoral disasters which have nothing to do with the essential wrongness of the core political message. Either there was a simple failure of tactics - Hillary didn’t campaign in enough rust-belt states, Remainers tried to frighten voters rather than making a positive case for the EU - or else the people were deceived by lies, disinformation and dirty tricks into voting the wrong way. (In truth, there were lies on all sides, and the infamous Russian dirty tricks had scarcely any effect on the final outcome of the US election.) In other words, rest assured, none of this really happened. It was just a huge mistake. All that is needed is to become more competent and disciplined in campaigning. No need to get hysterical and throw out the whole philosophy on which modern Left-liberal orthodoxy has been constructed. Especially as the Left’s message is surely the one that will prevail in the future - as soon as the pestilential elderly, who are so infuriatingly determined to vote on every possible occasion, have departed the scene. (One pundit reported a conference speaker as saying that Left-liberal goals would be accomplished “one funeral at a time”.) This is not just a peculiarly ugly rendition of the dogma: it is also quite historically obtuse. When the current elderly generation has died off, its inconvenient views will not vanish along with it. People tend to become more conservative as they grow older - which is to say, they become more aware of the importance of continuity, of community ties, and of the permanence and stability of institutions. This is true of my generation, which was the most radical and politically rebellious in postwar history and it is likely to be the case for the coming ones. You don’t just grow old, you grow up - or most of us do. Jeremy Corbyn is a notable exception to this. With late maturity comes an appreciation of all those things for which you had so little time in impatient youth and self-regarding middle age. For example, the bonds of a cohesive neighbourhood and nation with all the expectations of shared identity and mutual understanding which come with them. For the sake of my oblivious liberal friends, can I repeat for the umpteenth time: to value these things, as older people are more likely to do, is not, in itself, bigoted. It is a degree of understanding which is rare in people who are still in the throes of professional ambition and competitive social mobility. Not that all the people who voted the “wrong way” were elderly: a good proportion of the northern English vote for Leave and Trump’s rust-belt following consisted of young people who felt they had no future in the globalised economy. But the liberal Left, or at least those who speak for it in public, seems unable to sustain its moment of self-doubt long enough even to open a dialogue with the people who were abandoned by it. And this refusal to engage only confirms the suspicion of those who feel betrayed that they are not just, as was endlessly repeated, forgotten, but positively loathed. Which further justifies the charge that those who claim leadership of the centre-Left (in which I include Tory liberals) are know-nothing poseurs who talk only to each other. So here is the problem. What is now called, as if it were a brand new phenomenon, the cosmopolitan governing class is not new at all. It is the established bourgeoisie of our age which embraces all the received arrogant attitudes of its time - as the high bourgeois always have. It benefits personally from its own social liberalism in the form of cheap imported labour and access to international resources. But the confusion created by its insistence on identifying itself as on the Left has effectively disrupted the connection between Left-wing politics and its real constituency. There is, for example, a perfectly legitimate argument that could be put by Labour’s leadership and the Democrats in the United States for limiting the migration of cheap labour: that it displaces the workforces of advanced countries and exploits the desperate populations of poorer ones. But no one on the official Left seems much interested in going against the tide of the accepted liberal orthodoxy that immigration is an unalloyed good - as indeed it is for global corporations which find it hugely convenient. So we come directly to the heart of what has undermined the Left: capitalism won. Free market economics and the military power that its wealth production made possible laid waste to the opposition. But while totalitarian command economies collapsed, there remained a lively debate in democratic societies about the role of the state in economic activity. For a while in Britain, it looked as if Labour - or something calling itself that - would not just survive but prosper. Blairism suggested that you didn’t have to choose between socialism and capitalism: you could have both of those things at the same time. This was a species of Left-wing politics that embraced personal ambition (“aspiration”), property ownership and private profit while maintaining a commitment to social equality and redistribution (“fairness”). What’s not to like? The only trouble was that the incoherence might be concealed by rhetoric and circumlocution but it could not be resolved in practice. New Labour reflected its capitalist face under Tony Blair and its socialist alter ego under Gordon Brown. In the end, it fell apart under the weight of its own contradictions. In fact, New Labour in both the Blair and Brown incarnations made the fatal error of encouraging unlimited migration from the eastern EU accession countries (even when other member states set limits), thus laying the ground for the cataclysmic reaction which buried their party and the Remain cause. Looking back, that was the first real indication of how out of sympathy Labour was with its natural voters. What came next? Having abandoned class war and collectivism, the Left tried for rainbow coalition: a confederation made up of disadvantaged social minorities. But there is a difficulty here - the necessary parts do not add up to a unanimous whole. This looked like just one more hopeless symptom of electoral desperation, and another way of snubbing the indigenous working class, as Hillary’s discredited “identity politics” showed. So is there a future, in a post-industrial world, for a political movement that was born to defend the interests of the industrial proletariat? Maybe the reason that the Left chooses to ignore that question is because there is no answer.

Janet Daley is a professor of philosophy and an acclaimed writer. A noted proponent of art and literary criticism, she regularly writes for various top publications.

The Sunday Telegraph