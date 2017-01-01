Anatomy of Europe’s democratic recession

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Anatomy of Europe’s democratic recession

Hungary and Poland, once committed to liberal European values, have turned inward and embraced nationalism. Will France follow them?

Gulf News
 

‘The era of multiculturalism is over ...”

This was the proud declaration of Viktor Orban, the prime minister of Hungary, back in the summer of 2015. One year later, Theresa May, the new British prime minister, took it one step further: “If you believe you are a citizen of the world, you’re a citizen of nowhere.”

After the victory of Brexit or, even better, Donald Trump’s election in the US, can we now point to Orban’s Hungary as the opening act of a “cultural counterrevolution” that seems to be taking over the democratic world? Can we still, in Europe, speak of an East-West values divide that is comparable to the North-South economic divide? Did Hungary and Jaroslaw Kaczynski’s Poland, aside from their significant differences, simply initiate what was an inevitable populist cycle?

What yesterday seemed marginal and almost of secondary importance can now be perceived as the ultimate warning, or at the very least a premonition of what tomorrow has in store. It is important to analyse the causes of populism in central Europe to understand what could next happen in France, for example, if Marine Le Pen’s National Front comes to power in 2017.

If you look at the annals of history, it is ironic to note that during the entire Cold War, central and Eastern Europe — Milan Kundera’s “kidnapped Europe” — dreamed of being included in a Europe they upheld as a symbol of freedom and prosperity. Now, 27 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, this cycle of liberalism may be ending before our eyes. Europe is no longer the stuff of dreams, as the British referendum showed in a spectacular way. Liberal democracy is in crisis — on both sides of the Atlantic. The market economy is the victim of the brutal rise of inequalities.

The Hungarians and Poles wanted Europe, democracy and capitalism. And they got them. But this “trinity” is no longer synonymous with success. Instead, it has become burdened with contradictions that literally exploded when the influx of refugees, real or imagined, accelerated isolationist movements in these countries. Moved by the politics of anger, those disappointed with Europe, democracy and capitalism identified with central Europe’s populist leaders. How else can one explain this “democratic recession”, as the late Hungarian writer Istvan Bibo described it? Democracy is in danger, he said, “when the cause of the Nation seems threatened by the cause of Liberty”. Years ago, the Hungarian nation was under threat from the Ottomans. Now, the menace is the EU’s “open-border policy”. In any case, that’s how Hungary’s prime minister puts it. Can we go as far as saying, as some think, that central Europe is giving Jean-Jacques Rousseau his revenge over fellow French philosopher Montesquieu? Orban highlights the “general will of the people” in opposition to the “rule of law”, the principle dear to Montesquieu, author of The Spirit of the Laws. Armed with a Rousseauist vision of democracy, Orban attacks the media’s independence and the neutrality of public administration.

Now what?

The migrant crisis encourages ethnic nationalism, which becomes the main source for democratic legitimacy. After all, doesn’t Hungary defend a certain idea of the European identity, one that is threatened by open borders? Another ironic aspect of history resides in the fact that the current Hungarian and Polish vision isn’t far off from the concept of “Kulturnation” that is at the heart of German identity. And yet it’s Germany that now sets the example of openness, while its neighbours from central and Eastern Europe are the vanguard of ethnic nationalism.

Looking beyond values, there is an intrinsic contradiction between the willingness of Hungary and Poland to distance themselves from the EU and their economic dependence on Brussels. There is, more importantly, a contradiction in terms of foreign and security policy. It is one thing to confront Europe — Germany and France in particular — and to denounce the former’s policy of welcoming refugees and the arms deals signed with the latter. But it is another thing to define a coherent policy against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. Can you really reject the “values” of the EU when you most need the EU? For all their talk, the leaders in Budapest or Warsaw alone won’t protect their countries from Moscow’s ever greater ambitions.

There was a time when Poland was delighted to be seen as a member of a potential “club of six” inside the EU, alongside Germany, France, Britain, Spain and Italy. At the time, the Weimar triangle (Germany, France, Poland) was perceived by the Poles themselves as the symbol of their new status as one of Europe’s great nations. But by choosing the path of identify over immigration, Poland provoked its own isolation and marginalisation — against the will of almost half of its population.

Are we witnessing just a sad “provincial” parenthesis in central Europe? Or will western Europe — beginning with France — join it on the way to democratic recession? Sometimes we see something as “lagging behind” when, in reality, it’s “ahead of its time”.

— Worldcrunch 2017/New York Times News Service

Dominique Moisi is senior counsellor at Institut Montaigne in Paris.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    100%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%100%

    More from Thinkers

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    tags

    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Italy
    follow this tag on MGNItaly
    France
    follow this tag on MGNFrance

    also in Thinkers

    Punch Line - Series 7Middle East needs a coherent diplomacy
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

    Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

    Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

    Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

    9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

    9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

    Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

    Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

    Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

    Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

    UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

    UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

    Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

    Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

    How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

    How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays