A wish for a less absolutist world

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

A wish for a less absolutist world

In the age of the internet, we seem to have lost touch with civility and good judgement

Gulf News
 

As we enter 2017, we face a world tormented by absolutism. A world dominated by black-and-white attitudes, where opposing political and ideological sides dig their heels deeper and deeper in their trenches. The narrative of politics, culture and social media everywhere seems to follow the old American idiom of “my way or the highway”.

You are either an alt-right or a liberal, a troll or a critic, a racist or a gutless global citizen, a climate change advocate or a die-hard sceptic, a Brexit supporter or a continental European, a fear-mongering xenophobic conservative or an unpatriotic destroyer of national identity, a native or an immigrant, a greedy accumulator of wealth or a heavy parasite, an elite egg-head or a deplorable ignorant, a zealot pessimist or irredeemable optimist, an untrustworthy crook or a pathological liar, a terrorist or racial hatemonger, a freedom fighter or a radical sectarian.

One wonders what happened to the grey areas. In the good old days of schooling and even in tribal traditions, we learned that the first rule of a debate was to listen and be listened to. To deliver your argument emphatically but politely. To know that your opponent is not your enemy, but rather a friend who saw the issue from a different angle.

We have a good example of this in Arabic literature in the famous story of two poets of the Umayyad period, Jarir and Al Farazdaq, who became celebrities at the time for their mockery, defamation and invective poetry against each other. However, they were known to have been best friends when not engaged in poetry. Jarir even wrote one of his best elegiac poems on the death of his friend.

In a similar atmosphere, I remember a time before the advent of the internet when poets used to rebut each other in our African village. They weren’t shy to lambast each other’s clans at times, but outside the realm of poetry, they were friends. These were the political and ideological clashes in the old days, but they were played within the rules of civility, common decency and sagacity. What is to be underscored is that these people did not have our modern education and technology.

Fortified cyber clanistans

That age now looks like light years away. In the age of the internet, we seem to have lost all that civility and good judgement. In my village today, if a poet barely mentions the name of another clan, let alone criticise them, young internet trolls will fight one another in cyberspace and the innocent villagers will burn in the fire before they even realise what the fuss is all about. We live in an impatient and intolerant world today where a fake story amplified and empowered by an interconnected world can wreak havoc with people’s peace and existence, where the curse of the internet has globalised the fear of the other, heightened racial sensitivity, invented imaginary ghouls and created fortified cyber clanistans where their denizens only see and hear their images like the characters of Plato’s allegory of the cave.

A world where those outside the cave are seen as ‘the other’ — the enemy. And the cave outliers see the cave denizens as fossilised bones who cannot comprehend the meaning of sunlight and fresh air.

In a fickle world like this, it is frightening to imagine how an impulsive leader with a tweet can cause a war if he felt slighted by his counterpart. How fake news from an angry internet troll, a social media post from a fiery seditious politician, or a fatwa from a self-appointed religious firebrand can tumble stock markets, sway a country’s opinion and endanger global security.

This is the world that we inherited from 2016 and as we embrace the new year, my hope is that we reflect on what damage we could do to our world if we remain seeing each other in the binary imagery of black-and-white. If we reduce all our meaning to two colours instead of seeing our world moving in a beautiful kaleidoscope of colours. In other words, we need a world where people can return to a Confucian world we can rectify the names of things so that our language could reflect the universally understood meaning of words, instead of twisting them to echo our inner prejudices, and reducing ‘the other’ to a soulless scarecrow.

— Bashir Goth is an African commentator on political, social and cultural issues

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Thinkers

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionThinkers

    also in Thinkers

    Beyond Words - Series 14EU not out to punish Britain
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    9 ways your own home could kill you

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

    Revealed: World's most powerful passports

    Revealed: World's most powerful passports

    Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

    Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    At least 37 dead after plane hits village

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

    Dubai tenants stripped of beach access