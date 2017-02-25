Life as we know it

Is it a coincidence that scientists have found planets that could sustain life within months of Donald Trump becoming President of the United States? Is it a comforting sign from the universe that we will one day be able to flee Earth if we need to? Perhaps the planets have only now decided to reveal themselves to make plans to bring their prodigal son Trump home. Let’s hope he qualifies for a visa.

The discovery of the seven Earthlike exoplanets by Nasa on Thursday set hearts a-racing across the world and hopes that indeed there could be life on them. The news must have sent chills of excitement down the spines of all science-fiction lovers and alien hunters across our (perhaps not so lonely anymore) world. Apparently, the planets, which are 39 light years away from Earth, have a temperature low enough for the possibility of water (look, Donald, water!) — and where there’s water, there is the possibility of life.

I’ve always thought it strange how people could refuse to believe that there could be other life ‘out there’. Surely the odds are that there would be something, or as I read recently, if not now then at some point in time (forgive me for not discussing space and time here — I couldn’t begin to explain it even if I wanted to ...). Let’s just hope that the first aliens we meet are the fuzzy, gentle kind. Like the Ewoks from the Star Wars films. Now that’s the kind of alien I’d like to find hidden in my cupboard; although I don’t fantasise about finding aliens in my cupboard, often. Another favourite alien of mine — but one I definitely would not want to find anywhere — has always been ‘Alien’, from the films with the ultimate action hero and all-round ‘I-wanna-be-like-her-when-I-grow-up’ character, Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver.

Retaining a fascination

Obviously, I grew up to be nothing like the cool, alien-fighter Ripley if I’m thinking of Ewoks appearing in my cupboard. But I retained a fascination for the unknown worlds that could exist in far-off places, not to mention the spectacular artwork of the man who created the ‘Alien’ creature, H.R. Giger. They’re even bringing out a new Alien film this year, but it’ll only have the capable, yet boring Michael Fassbender in the lead role. Sigh.

We’ve got fertile imaginations when it comes to aliens. Let’s face it, we’re a bit obsessed with them, aren’t we? How many sightings and stories of abduction do we hear about and watch with fascination in TV series and movies? Quite a lot. And now, real aliens could be in our sights. But chances are that the little creatures we find on these new planets are just microbes or tiny organisms, not the sophisticated beings some of us believe already exist among us. Even so, it would be an amazing prospect.

Now that some of the best minds on Earth have made this discovery, they can build a kind of telecommunications device, just like ET did, and try and call the beings on those exoplanets, or send a welcome party to make our new friends feel comfortable. Maybe we could send Trump as an ambassador, a gift. We’d be sure to throw a big farewell party and make him a special packed lunch for the trip. And, OK, the spaceship can be gold-plated with the word ‘Trump’ encrusted with diamonds to ensure a fittingly glorious, blinding light for all to behold when he enters the atmosphere of his new home planet.

As you can see, until we find out more about these newly-discovered exoplanets our imaginations will continue to create fantastical creatures and fantastical scenarios — not unlike global politics today.

Christina Curran is a journalist currently studying a Masters in International Relations at Queen’s University, Belfast.