Have you ever been scammed? I was — almost

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Have you ever been scammed? I was — almost

A moment’s carelessness or lack of alertness almost cost me dearly. Beware, as it can happen to you too

Gulf News
 

While trying (unsuccessfully) to upload some music videos on YouTube a message came up in bold capitals: YOUR COMPUTER HAS BEEN BLOCKED.

Worse was to follow. Below those were the words: Please call us immediately. Do not ignore this critical alert. If you close this page, your computer access will be disabled to prevent further damage to our network. Your computer has been infected with a virus and spyware. The following information is being stolen: Facebook details; credit card details; email account; photos stored on this computer.

Now, I’m just your average Joe, or average Jane, and any kind of ‘computerese’ is gobbledegook to me. Of course I was suspicious of this message. But it was in perfect English, with not a comma or a colon out of place. I had heard somewhere that scams usually had poor spelling or punctuation, but this had neither.

I imagined some evil shopaholic happily using my card to buy all those items we see in glossies. Worse still, I imagined the thief laughing at my unflattering photos, the ones taken at odd angles, and thinking to himself (or herself), “Serves this silly old goat right for not taking more care!” Oh dear me!

The last few lines of the message provided a solution of sorts. It urged me to call up a toll-free number so that I could be walked through the removal process by the technicians. And the final sting in the tail: If I did not call within the next five minutes my computer would be disabled.

What had I to lose? I shakily dialled the number and a nice girl called Della from Pennsylvania answered it. Now Della did not in the least sound as if she were from Pennsylvania, but more as if she were from Malleswaram or Matunga. But I was so shaken by the message that I thought this was some kind of outsourcing company where the troubleshooters were given western names.

Della reassured me that all would be well. She then sent me a file and told me to accept it. Now, my antennae were up. “How do I know that you’re not scamming me?” I asked.

“Madam,” she explained very patiently, “if this were a scam, you wouldn’t be talking to a real person, but just a computer generated voice.” I nodded dumbly.

I dutifully clicked on the file, it opened, and my cursor suddenly went mad darting here and there on my screen.

Humdrum life

“Madam, I’ve now got access to your computer,” said Della cheerfully. “I see you’ve been trying to watch YouTube videos.”

Della snooped around my files and then brought up a page with some computer jargon. This, she told me, were all the viruses my computer was infected with. She then told me that if I paid 200 dollars an engineer would help me remove them. Plus, she added, there was spyware installed too. I wondered in some part of my sluggish brain who on earth would be so interested in my rather humdrum life to actually install a spyware. In a way, it was also a little flattering to think that someone would go to such an extent to find me worthy of spying on!

Della repeated the fee and told me to pay immediately. Perhaps it was her tone or that she kept repeating that I had to pay up. Whatever it be, I had my eureka moment.

“No thanks!” I said, and without any preamble, cut the phone. I exited the screen and to be doubly sure, I switched off my computer.

Dear reader. I’m not some old codger (with due respect to many of the elderly who are still razor-sharp), but a moment’s carelessness or lack of alertness almost cost me dearly. Beware, as it can happen to you too.

Padmini B. Sankar is a Dubai-based freelance writer.

More from Off The Cuff

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionOff The Cuff

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Pity the imperilled butterfly ...

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring