Dangling from rooftops is not an option

I am sure you know from the title what I am going to talk about.

In case you have not seen the video yet, or received it from any of your friends on WhatsApp, or Facebook, or Instagram, or any other social media outlet, here is what I mean.

A Russian model and two of her associates went all the way to the top of the Cayan Tower in Dubai. At 307 metres, it is one of the tallest twisted towers in the world. The trio indulged in some daredevilry at the rooftop, which was frankly disturbing. What further upset me was how the video and the pictures of this ‘so-called’ adventure went viral.

First things first. Risking your life and limb for a longshot at publicity is crazy. By sharing such videos we promote this behaviour. If you get a forward of one such video, please delete it from your social media accounts. Incidents such as this should not be encouraged. Besides violating all rules, it sets a dangerous precedent.

May be the model sought fame. I do not think we should allow her to achieve the goal by setting a bad example. The three people who appeared in the video could have been killed or grievously injured for their illegal and irresponsible actions.

Over the last few days I have wondered if the group was trained to perform this act? Well, I have some news for them. Accidents happen even with trained and experienced people. The scene of the model brought back to memory an accident in which a 28-year-old Canadian, Graham Dickinson, was killed in a ‘tragic wingsuit accident’ in China. Not only was he experienced, he had received permission to train in the area. I find it really bizarre that a bunch of people can manage to sneak to the roof of a skyscraper to take pictures without any professional aid.

Excuse my ignorance, when I received the video, I thought I am going to see a group of acrobats who are planning to have a show. My heart sank when I realised the height from which this act was performed. Then I saw a woman. She looked frightened and was assisted by a man, while a second man was taking her pictures. The sound of camera clicks can be clearly heard in the backdrop. Obviously it is too dangerous to dangle from such a height where a small imbalance means impending death. One is terrified to even contemplate such a possibility. Is there no other place to take a picture for a model other than the roof of one of the tallest skyscrapers in the country?

Later, I received a press release from the developer of the tower condemning the incident, and how the people involved “expertly breached security to perform the stunt”. The developer added that legal actions will be taken against all those who breached the regulations at “all levels”.

Honestly, I find it difficult to explain why educated people would break the law for such a thing. The incident reminds me of one of my neighbours, who simply breaks the rules of the building by playing the fool. The contract clearly states that no pets are allowed in the building. However, she insists on walking her dog in the corridors and the parking lot, and taking it in the elevator. When I confronted her once, she acted deaf. I raised the issue with the property owner. While I don’t object to anyone having pets, if there are rules, those must be followed. Otherwise, what is the purpose of having rules?

Coming back to the Cayan Tower episode, while such action must be discouraged everywhere, visitors and tourists to the UAE bear a special responsibility to abide by local laws and practices. There are a million places to rev up your adrenaline in the emirate. Dangling from rooftops is not an option.