‘US isolationism has begun’

Donald Trump’s immigration ban led to a thrilling political and legal resistance, said the London-based Pan-Arab paper Al Quds Al Arabi. “Coming into effect, the move was painful for citizens from countries covered by the order. It is worth noting that the decision was perfectly tailored, covering countries that will not be capable of establishing golf courses for companies owned by Trump, will not attract bookings for his hotels if they were ever constructed there, and neither will these nations be able to threaten Trump that they would withdraw his assets. A simple question presents itself: If Arab nations, or the influential ones, were capable of treating American citizens in the same manner, would Trump have issued this executive order?”

Raising a wall between countries has become a symbol for oppression, extremism and racist discrimination, said the UAE’s Al Khaleej. “The Berlin Wall was built when East Germany couldn’t stop people from migrating to West Germany. The Zionist entity also raised a wall, which did not draw any condemnations from the West, even though it symbolises the Zionist entity’s oppression of the Palestinians. Trump’s wall will not be any different from those that preceded it. The wall already caused a commotion and drew criticism at home and abroad. Building the wall is the United States’ easy way out to escape from its issues, but its problems run deeper than immigration. It is worth noting that immigration was once the solution for its agricultural, industrial and service sectors.”

Trump’s decisions betray a total lack of thought and design; they are the actions of a man wilfully ignorant of their consequences, said Lebanon’s Daily Star. “In his travel ban, Trump proved the ability to turn friends, allies and strangers into enemies overnight. US Senator John McCain hit the nail on the head with his observation that the travel ban will only give Daesh [the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant] propaganda material. The ban is an attack on the Muslim world, but its shock is not confined there. Because this is an issue of human rights, threatening to change the very essence of the US — a country that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg quite rightly pointed out is a ‘nation of immigrants’. No doubt, much damage has already been done and US isolationism has begun. It’s now up to those around Trump with more sense than him to pull the president from the brink, and wake him from his Wild West fantasy.”

In one week, the new US President has proven that he will not even back down a single iota from promises made during his election campaign, said Jordan’s Al Rai.

“On the contrary, he did not waste any time issuing executive resolutions, which is evidence that he will do whatever he pleases. According to Trump’s resolutions so far, the wall to separate the US and Mexico must be built, with Mexico paying for the wall that is estimated to cost $15 billion (Dh55.17 billion). Obamacare must be cancelled. Syrian refugees, who were allowed to enter gradually and in a selective manner into the US, will be forbidden entry. Illegal immigrants, estimated to be in the millions, will be thrown out. Meanwhile, he has also ordered the Department of Defence to come up with a 30-day plan to eradicate Daesh. Now, we simply wait and see what the next few weeks will bring.”