UN resolution is victory for Palestinians but strong blow to Israel

The UN Security Council resolution that calls on Israel to cease the construction of colonies on the occupied Palestinian territory has dominated headlines in the Arabic press this week.

All Arabic newspapers across the region welcomed the resolution as a historic victory for Palestinians but a strong blow to Israel.

In its editorial, Sharjah-based Al Khaleej newspaper highlighted the angry reactions by Israel to the UN resolution that condemned its colony activities. In the first ever and exceptional time that the US did not use veto, the Zionist entity turned into a circus of lunatics. With hysterical reactions, Israeli political leaders described outgoing US President Barack Obama as “coward” and “traitor” and the resolution as “absurd”.

Israel launched a barrage of criticism and insults against the Obama administration accusing it colluding against Israel. In a strongly worded statement, Yule Edelstein, Speaker of Knesset, said “if the “Wailing Wall” is an occupied territory, then New York must be given back to Red Indians”.

In a flagrant defiance of the international community and the UN resolution, Israel announced that it intends to endorse the construction of 5,600 new homes in the West Bank and 500 others in the predominantly Palestinian eastern section of Jerusalem.

By doing so, Israel reiterates its non-commitment to international legitimacy as well as its carelessness about the international law.

The paper concluded by saying “Israel is a rogue entity that flexes its muscles and defies the world because it is backed by a superpower.”

Saudi newspaper Al Riyadh said in its editorial that the UN resolution is a historic resolution although it does not impose any sanctions on Israel. Resolution No. 2334 is also a unanimous international condemnation of colonies.

The resolution, which sent diplomatic, political and media shockwaves in Israeli, is still triggering the anger of Israeli politicians who received an unexpected shock. The US abstention was the strongest blow.

The resolution condemned all Israeli measures that aim to change the legal status or demographic composition in the Occupied Palestinian Territories considering them as a violation of the international law and related UN resolutions.

Undoubtedly, the Palestinian cause is still the central issue for both Arabs and Muslims, and the Saudi Kingdom is still in the forefront of Arab countries supporting the Palestinians’ right.

In conclusion, Al Riyadh said: “We need every possible effort by Arab and Islamic countries to regain the Palestinian right, which was forcefully taken from them under historical conditions whose implications are still affecting the region until today.

Addiyar daily Lebanese newspaper described the resolution as a strong blow to the Israeli entity since its creation in 1948.

“This historical resolution is the largest international condemnation of the Zionist enemy, which practiced all forms of killing, displacement and genocide against the Palestinian people, under an international cover that has fallen for the first time,” the newspaper said.

The resolution represents the biggest retrogression in Israel’s foreign policy, indicating that the world has started to realise its threats. The Arabs, particularly Palestinians, should make the most of this victory to expose Israel’s atrocities to the world and lobby international support to bring the Zionist entity to the International Criminal Court and sue it for its 68-year crimes.

Jerusalem-based Palestinian newspaper Al Quds says that although there were four resolutions by the UN Security Council condemning Israel’s policy of expansion and building of colonies, resolution 2334 involves considerable moral and political importance, given that the conditions under which it was issued.

The resolution was put forward at the 15-member council for a vote by New Zealand, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal just a day after Egypt withdrew it. Israel and President- elect Donald Trump had called on outgoing US President Barack Obama to veto the measure. However, the US abstained to allow the resolution to pass, and it was adopted with 14 votes in favour, to a round of applause.

This has angered Israel and promoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accuse Obama of colluding against Israel behind the scenes.