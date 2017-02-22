‘A ruse for implementing a one-state solution’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘A ruse for implementing a one-state solution’

Developments in the Palestinian-Israeli issue, following the press conference of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was the topic that dominated the headlines in the region’s newspapers

Image Credit: AP
President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Gulf News
 

United States President Donald Trump said he would accept what both parties like and that he could live with either, but can the two relevant parties do likewise, and which format are they supposed to choose, asks the Saudi Gazette.

“Trump’s comments urging [Benjamin] Netanyahu to ‘hold back on colonies for a little bit’ might not be too much of a sacrifice for Netanyahu, not after the recent surge of pro-colonies moves, including the approval of 6,000 new housing units and a highly controversial legalisation bill aimed at regularising nearly 4,000 illegal outposts on the West Bank. The Right is pushing Netanyahu to increase the colonies in the West Bank, while accelerating construction in [occupied] East Jerusalem. Israel prefers the status quo to making the politically painful concessions that a negotiation would require. That makes the odds of meaningful negotiations, over one or two states, remote and much less an actual agreement.”

By stating that he would be content with whatever the Israelis and Palestinians liked, Trump trampled over decades of consensus on a two-state solution, and mildly asked Netanyahu to ease back on colonies, said Lebanon’s Daily Star.

“Such language only emboldens Israel, which, relying on the US veto has repeatedly proven that it can ignore the international community and every Security Council attempt to rein in its violations. The new US administration has put the Palestinians in a corner and at a crossroads tantamount to waging political war on their aspirations and justified expectations from the US and the international community, taking into consideration the futility of any action by the latter or the Arab League.

US President Donald Trump’s administration seems to be indifferent to the idea of two states with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, suggesting that it is not the indispensable solution, said the Jordan Times. “All those who recklessly dismiss the two-state solution should at least come up with ‘alternatives’ that are viable and sustainable. The choice for Israel is simple: Either two states living side by side in peace and harmony or one country in which Israelis and Palestinians would have to be governed democratically. If, as Netanyahu hinted, Israel would settle for two systems for two peoples, that would be blatant apartheid. A real democratic state, on the other hand, cannot have the Jewish character Israel seeks — an idea Trump parroted, making is a precondition for any peace “deal” — and on which it does not seem to want to compromise. The one-state solution would, therefore, be a prescription for perpetual conflict between the two different people and religions, an outcome no one in his right mind would want to see happen,” the paper said.

The press conference of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu basically ‘mourned’ the ruse that is the ‘two-state solution, said Oman’s Al Watan. “The so-called two-state solution only served to speed up the cancer of colonisation to unprecedented rates, bringing about many changes to the reality on the ground, and leading to the judaisation of Palestinian areas, lands and sacred sites. It is actually a ruse for implementing a one-state solution, in which two million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip will join the unitary and Jewish state of Israel. What Netanyahu relied on when announcing the one-state solution alongside Trump is that there is a change in the Arab world and a normalisation movement, as Arab countries now view the Israeli entity as an ally in the fight against Iran.”

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionMedia Watch

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Benjamin Netanyahu
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

GN Most Popular

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen