World Government Summit can help promote out-of-the-box thinking

In creating this platform, UAE is communicating to the world its understanding of the interconnectedness of globalism

The fifth edition of the World Government Summit has begun in Dubai and in creating this platform and hosting it annually, the UAE is unequivocally communicating to the world its all-encompassing understanding of the interconnectedness of globalism and the paramount need to keep this kinship in a state of consonance. Bringing together top policy-makers, incubators, enablers and industry experts from around the world, the summit raises awareness on every country’s need to continually strive, assess and reassess its style of governance and ensure it aligns to critical priorities and humanitarian ideals to guarantee people’s well-being. The urgency to promote this awareness on a continual basis cannot be overstated in the contemporary geopolitical narrative that is currently subject to painful distortions due to a host of reasons. In such a climate of dissonance, the World Government Summit, held under the patronage of as His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is well and truly a powerful instrument of change that works for a common good.

With more than 4,000 participants from 139 countries around the world reflecting on the most pressing issues confronting the world and seeking solutions for them, the summit opens new windows of opportunities and promotes out-of-the-box thinking on policy matters.

This year, for instance, the summit is hosting the first international gathering of experts on happiness under the title Global Dialogue for Happiness — a quality that has been formalised by the UAE as an intrinsic aspect of its national agenda. It is precisely this ability of the UAE to invigorate thought-habits that distinguishes it from the others.

In a global scenario dominated by truculent leaderships, extreme ideologies and an ineffective grasp of many governments on the relationship between man and nature, the fragmentation of societies and peoples is as much a ubiquity as is the despoiling of the environment. There has never been a greater need than now to seek the restoration of the principles of compassion and tolerance between fellow human beings through enlightened governance. And there cannot be any more time lost in making amends with our environment.

As the finest minds from all over the world gather in the UAE and concentrate on these priorities over three days, it is a reiteration of the most fundamental of all truths — that together, we shall overcome.