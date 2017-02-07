Warming Saudi-Lebanon ties bode well for region

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Warming Saudi-Lebanon ties bode well for region

Appointment of new ambassador in Beirut and more flights signal start of a new era in bilateral relations
Gulf News
 

At a time of regional uncertainty, it is important to note any signs of rapprochement and improved relations between Arab states. Therefore, it is exciting to welcome the ongoing improvement of relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, and this week’s appointment of a new Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, and renewed Saudi encouragement for its citizens to visit Lebanon, including increasing the number of flights.

Relations between the two states have been tense since Saudi Arabia refused to accept Lebanese acquiescence in Iran’s assault on its embassy in Tehran, when the Lebanese foreign minister who came from the pro-Iranian Hezbollah faction refused to join the pan-Arab condemnation of the attack. As a result, Saudi Arabia cancelled $3 billion (Dh11 billion) of military aid and withdrew its ambassador to Beirut.

The key shift has been the appointments of Michel Aoun as President and Saad Hariri as Prime Minister in an organised compromise that ended years of a very destructive stand-off between Lebanon’s deeply divided political factions. Aoun is an ally of Hezbollah but he wanted to work with Hariri, and also sought to mend relations with Saudi Arabia. The result has been this welcome breakthrough, but there is still more to do.

It was a disaster that Hezbollah had so much autonomy in the previous vacuum of power that it managed to take control of Lebanon’s foreign policy. Hezbollah has been sponsored by Iran for decades and it a serious problem that it can act as if it was more Iranian than Lebanese.

The key to moving forward is for Hezbollah to stop acting as an Iranian proxy in the region. It needs to re-emphasise its Lebanese identity, and refute its links to Iran and its support for Iran’s meddling in Arab affairs. For example, it is a real danger that Hezbollah forces have been a major force behind the success of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad in the Syrian civil war. In the early years of the war, the Syrian army was failing and had lost control of large parts of Syria, but the battle-hardened units sent by Hezbollah turned the tide and led to a government success, which was then further backed by direct intervention from Iran and finally by Russian military forces joining the fight. It is wrong that a Lebanese force should be siding with non-Arab forces to manipulate events in the Arab world, and Hezbollah should return to being a Lebanese political party like any other.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    50%

  • Disagree

    50%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    50%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Saudi Arabia
    follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Lebanon
    follow this tag on MGNLebanon
    Bashar Al Assad
    follow this tag on MGNBashar Al Assad

    also in Editorials

    Hope for two-state solution dying fast

    Related Opinion

    Syria’s fate still hangs in the balance

    Related News

    Travel ban: Trump labels US courts 'political'

    05:59 am

    Jordan says it won’t invite Syria to Arab summit

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    New UAE entry visa system approved

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    What excess sugar in diet does to your body

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    UAE to adopt new entry visa system

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

    Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini