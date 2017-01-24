UAE and India: A special bond of history

What started as traders travelling between shores has metamorphosed into a strategic partnership that promotes peace

It has been a relationship spanning more than four decades. But the uniqueness of this bond lies not just in one sphere: It has several layers. That’s how special the ties are between the UAE and India. It’s a deep bond between the leaders and the people of the two countries — historic and almost unprecedented.

The roots can be traced back to Indians coming to the shores of the UAE to trade and citizens from this country travelling across seas for business. From that exchange grew strong diplomatic relations. There was an exchange of cultures, cuisines and language. In time, there was deep affection between the people. More than 2.5 million Indians live and work in the UAE, building a life for themselves and a future for their families. Many Indians returning home after decades of living here miss the UAE deeply, its people, its culture, its way of life, its compassion, its vision. Yesterday marked a special day, a day of celebration of this bond, as His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, started his three-day visit to India. He will be the chief guest at India’s 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday. He will hold talks with Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two sides are expected to sign more than a dozen agreements related to investment, security and defence.

In his message, Shaikh Mohammad stressed that India is considered an effective regional and international force, which has a significant role in ensuring stability in the region and the world. The UAE looks forward to effective Indian contributions in tackling the challenges and dangers faced by the region and the world, finding fair solutions to the problems, crises and tensions in the Middle East, especially in light of India’s international policy, its balance and wisdom and how it is widely accepted regionally and internationally.

A day of celebration

Republic Day is a special day in India. The march-past of the armed forces is grand and majestic. It is a day when India honours its courageous members of the armed forces and civilians who have been brave in the face of adversity. And Shaikh Mohammad being the chief guest on this prestigious day displays the commitment the two nations have towards each other. They will take every step to better this strategic partnership. It is also testimony to the bond Shaikh Mohammad shares with Modi based on their vision of strategic relations, common interests and mutual respect.

Both countries share a common vision of development and prosperity, security and peace in the region. The two leaders will discuss issues facing the Middle East, especially the fight against extremism and terrorism. The UAE firmly believes there are global issues facing the Middle East and hence is open to working with all of their partners, especially India. The UAE is committed to resolving issues relating to instability. The UAE and India have always worked together to contribute to regional and global security and fight against all threats, including terrorism.

They share a common view on most issues based on their long understanding and historical ties. One of the key areas that both the UAE and India are committed to is peaceful co-existence among nations. They reject the interference in their internal affairs from other states. Both countries respect the United Nations Charter.

Ties that bind

The economic relationship between the two countries is crucial because India is the largest trading partner of the UAE, and the UAE, in turn, is the third-largest trading partner of India. From the days Indian traders came to the shores of the UAE to sell their goods to today — the journey has been incredible, it’s been massive. Bilateral trade amounts to $50 billion (Dh183.9 billion). The goal is to increase the level of trade, especially in non-oil sectors.

When Modi visited the UAE in August 2015, the UAE announced that it will invest $75 billion in infrastructure projects in India. Both sides also promised to work to increase the volume of bilateral trade by 60 per cent over the next five years. The UAE currently invests more than $10 billion in India, including $3.5 billion in foreign direct investment.

Shaikh Mohammad visited India in February 2016. The UAE and India signed a memorandum of understanding aimed to facilitate UAE investments in infrastructure projects in India. The UAE is also looking forward to playing a role in Modi’s initiatives, which include the Make in India and Swachh Bharat (Clean India) initiatives. Both nations have an ambitious economic agenda and will work together to realise their dreams.

This is the diplomatic, political and economic layer in the relations. There is another special layer: The people and their bonds of culture, cuisine, beliefs and language. On Thursday, a contingent of 179 UAE soldiers will lead the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Each step they march will symbolise the love and affection the UAE and India share. It is that real. That tangible. It is a special bond of history.

Quick facts

