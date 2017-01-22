Turks should think long and hard on reforms

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Turks should think long and hard on reforms

There’s nothing wrong with more executive powers as long as checks and balances are firmly in place
Gulf News
 

By early April, the people of Turkey will vote on a package of constitutional reforms that will extend the authority and power of the office of their president. If passed, the reforms would allow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to remain in power until 2029. They would also grant him more powers to issue decrees and permit him to be a member of a political party. The plans envisage presidential and general elections in 2019 with a president eligible to serve a maximum two five-year terms.

Opposition Members of Parliament fear that the new powers for Erdogan will effectively turn Turkey into an authoritarian state. Their fears are based on the gradual concentration of powers around him, first during his terms as prime minister and now with his election to the presidency in Ankara. In the past two years, Turkey has become embroiled in the conflict in neighbouring Syria and in Iraq, and has made peace with the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party, then ending that accord and waging a full-blown assault of the Kurds.

Erdogan’s rule was rattled initially by a weaker-than-expected showing in a general election, but the events of last summer set a new watermark by those opposing him. Traditionally, the armed forces of Turkey have acted as a bulwark in support of the principles of a secularist republic as laid down by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the modern state. The military have also intervened in a series of coups to protect their broad and inclusive secularist outlook. Indeed, a military coup attempt last summer failed, setting off a political and constitutional crisis in Turkey that has yet to be fully resolved, with trials of those accused pending and thousands more civil servants, teachers, officials and journalists suspended.

Erdogan and his supporters say that the constitutional reforms mean that Turkey will basically now have the same form of executive powers as offered to the president of France.

When it comes to voting on the referendum, Turks should consider there is a difference between the strict political science of constitutional reforms and the holders of that office.

In essence, experts in comparative political science will say that there is nothing inherently wrong in an executive-style administration as long as there are sufficient checks and balances through an independent judiciary and parliament with robust electoral processes. The events since the coup show Erdogan has targeted anyone who has spoken out against his administration. And that’s the worrying thing in these changes.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Recep Tayyip Erdogan
    follow this tag on MGNRecep Tayyip Erdogan
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    France
    follow this tag on MGNFrance

    also in Editorials

    UAE and India: A special bond of history

    Related Opinion

    President Trump, it’s time for work

    Related News

    French FM ‘confident’ of Saudi aid to Lebanon

    15 minutes ago

    Syria terrorists attack rebels attending talks

    03:28 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    How to buy fresh fish: official explains

    How to buy fresh fish: official explains

    Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

    Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

    Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

    White House issues warning to China

    White House issues warning to China

    98% of workers are looking for jobs

    98% of workers are looking for jobs