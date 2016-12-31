The curtain comes down on 2016

It was a year of ideological conflict, but one too of hope, progress and inspiration

These last hours of 2016 offer a time to reflect on the year that was, one that brought us the fall of Aleppo; the rise of Donald Trump and the reality of Brexit; a year where the alt-right became mainstream and the whole concept of false-news became truth; where Russia played a dominant role in Syria; and where the UAE raised awareness on reading and literature.

But for all of the bad, the negative and the pessimistic, it was a year too in which optimists had their fill; where the price of oil stabilised, where medical advances brought little miracles; where the Olympic spirit soared and where peace endured in Colombia.

As we watched 2016 arrive, the Address Downtown Dubai was engulfed in flames. Thankfully, there were no injuries and the fire brought action to the UAE’s fire code, where building materials and claddings were addressed and where changes for the safety of all was ensured. Yes, there was the tragedy of a FlyDubai Boeing 737 lost on a snowy airfield tarmac in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, where all 62 on board perished on March 19. But there was also the miraculous escape, months later, of all passengers and crew on an Emirates Boeing 777 that burst into flames upon landing at Dubai International Airport. While a brave firefighter died, the incident proved that rescue services at our airports are of the highest standard.

Defying the United Nations

In Yemen, Al Houthi rebels continued to defy the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the international coalition of Arab states, led by Saudi Arabia and in which the UAE continues to be proud to play its part. Peace remains elusive there, largely due Al Houthis refusing to negotiate in good faith. The UAE, along with all of its brothers in the Gulf Cooperation Council, remain cautious of the intentions of Iran. Make no mistake, throughout 2016, Tehran did everything in its power to ensure it interfered from Yemen to Iraq, Lebanon to Syria, intent on spreading its influence in Arab nations.

In Syria, its people continued to flee violence and bloodshed, finding refuge where they can. For months, the last desperate residents of eastern Aleppo survived barrel bombs and bombardment. The city finally fell under the control of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, but it was a victory that came at a horrible price. For all of the misery, murder and mayhem there, the regime’s victory was only secured with the assistance of Hezbollah fighters and Russian air strikes.

Across Europe, in refugee camps in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, Syrians dreamt of a time when they can return home. For its part, the US and western nations failed in their responsibilities towards the Syrian people, failing to reach agreements to allow for orderly evacuations and humanitarian corridors when it mattered most.

Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) still managed to cling to its territory in Iraq and Syria. And despite six weeks of fighting by a broad coalition in Iraq, Mosul remains in the grip of the terrorists. The group’s influence wreaked havoc in Nice, Berlin, Brussels and elsewhere. In Turkey, the spectre of terrorism brought death and destruction to Ankara and Istanbul and cities close to the Syrian border.

The reality of Brexit

For Britons, 2016 was a year of ideological conflict too, but one where the ballot box triumphed to deliver backing for Brexit. Within days, the political order in the United Kingdom fell, with the then prime minister David Cameron stepping aside and Theresa May being acclaimed as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK. But six months after the June 23 referendum, there is still no clear idea of what Brexit actually means, nor when will Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty be adopted. But it wasn’t just British voters who were grumpy. A year ago, when the primary and caucus season got underway in Iowa, few would have predicted that Trump, a political neophyte, would win the Republican nomination for the American presidential election. Fewer still would have predicted that he would have defeated Hillary Clinton, the most-qualified Democratic candidate in decades to run for the White House.

2016 ends with India still struggling with its currency woes. Columbia and its Farc rebels finally agreeing to end a long and bloody civil war and relations between Cuba and the US returning to a normal footing.

And in the UAE, there was good news when Solar Impulse 2 returned home to Abu Dhabi after a long round-the-world trip to highlight the future for renewable energy.

The UAE turned a year older, continuing its remarkable march of progress when it turned 45 on December 2. It set its sight on landing on Mars to coincide with the nation’s 50th birthday. Those celebrations, however, also came days after this nation paused to remember and reflect on all of its brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties. Yes, we are all a year older now, a year wiser and a year more experienced after 2016. Here’s to 2017. Happy New Year.