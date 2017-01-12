Mobile
Syria needs a peace process that includes all Syrians

Astana talks may or may not happen, but because they are so limited they have to be a first step in a longer process
Gulf News
 

If Syria is to find peace it must have a general and inclusive peace that includes all Syrians. The Geneva Process was designed to make that dream possible and it remains a vital aspiration for all genuine peace efforts. Any talks in Syria have to be judged against that benchmark, which is why the Russian-Turkish talks due to happen in Kazakhstan are flawed. It is true that they may achieve calm in some parts of Syria, which must a good thing, but they are not going to bring about the end of all fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed between themselves that they will exclude a range of different Syrian forces, like the Kurds. This may suit the Turks, but the Syrian Kurds must have a place in a future Syria. The two powers have also excluded some opposition groups whom they chose to brand as terrorists, as well as Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant), which is completely understandable, even if Russia and the regime forces have done little to end Daesh’s regime.

It is still not certain that the opposition groups will attend the talks as they are insisting on conditions that will make the ceasefire more effective and that their umbrella political organisation is also at the talks, even if the Russians had planned to have only military commanders from the opposition factions. If the talks happen they deserve to succeed as they will bring some calm to some of Syria, but they are only a first step towards a much longer and more complete process.

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    25%

    A deal on Cyprus can be reached

