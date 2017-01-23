Stop, Mr Trump, don’t move the US embassy

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stop, Mr Trump, don’t move the US embassy

Four days into the Trump era, and the wisdom of nine US presidents in succession is thrown out the window
Gulf News
 

So barely are we 100 hours into the presidency of Donald Trump, and already he is making overtures to change forever the face of long-standing Middle East policy and wisdom. White House Spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement that the administration is in the early stages of discussing how to fulfil Trump’s campaign pledge to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

The White House statement coincided with an announcement from the municipality of (occupied) Jerusalem that it had granted permission for the construction of hundreds of new colonist homes in occupied east Jerusalem. That decision that flies in the face of a resolution of the United Nations Security Council to censure Israel for its long-standing policy of colonisation there and in the West Bank, trampling on Palestinians rights, heritage and community.

Clearly though, we are now entering a new era of unbridled cooperation between the Trump presidency and the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two are now bedfellows, intent on ensuring that only the Jewish strand of history will stand, that Islam and Christian heritage are erased, and that the long-suffering Palestinians people will endure decades of Israeli state-sponsored repression and persecution.

In deciding to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv, Trump is ripping up decades of old diplomatic protocols, turning his back on established historical fact, and imposing yet another alternative reality onto a delicate and potentially combustible situation. It is not a move that will sit well with US allies on the Security Council, in the international community, nor in the Arab world. And it certainly will be opposed — and rightly so — by every Palestinian and supporter wherever they may be.

The moving of the embassy and the decision to build more colonies are acts that are deliberately meant to insult, injure and inflame. If that is the aim of Trump and Netanyahu, then they are succeeding in doing so.

For the past eight years of Barack Obama presidency, and of two terms of George W. Bush, through the administrations of Bill Clinton, George H. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerard Ford, Richard Nixon and back to the third year of Lyndon Johnson’s presidency, when Israeli troops illegally seized east Jerusalem, the accepted wisdom was that the US embassy belonged in Tel Aviv.

The thinking of those nine presidents has now been ripped up in just four days of Trump. Heaven only knows what the next four years will bring.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    53%

  • Disagree

    47%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    25%0%13%63%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    53%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Bill Clinton
    follow this tag on MGNBill Clinton
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
    Israel
    follow this tag on MGNIsrael
    United Nations
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 35

    also in Editorials

    Beyond Words - Series 14UAE and India: A special bond of history

    Related Opinion

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    President Trump, it’s time for work

    Related News

    Mexico 'draws red lines' on US talks

    06:09 am

    Trump trademarks 'Keep America Great' for 2020

    06:05 am

    Gallery

    Best illustrations of the year 2016
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

    Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

    How to buy fresh fish: official explains

    How to buy fresh fish: official explains

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

    Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

    White House issues warning to China

    White House issues warning to China

    98% of workers are looking for jobs

    98% of workers are looking for jobs