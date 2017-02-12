Russia must stop support for Ukrainian separatists

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Russia must stop support for Ukrainian separatists

The Moscow-backed militias have continued their brutal war in east Ukraine despite the Minsk Accords
Gulf News
 

Russian interference and military expansion into its neighbours’ territories remains a serious concern all across Europe. The chaotic foreign policy of the European Union has failed to muster any effective resistance, and just because the Russians have not advanced much in recent months, it does not mean that they have returned to their borders.

The legacy of Russian takeovers in South Ossetia and Abkhazia have combined with the invasion of Crimea and the ongoing war being prosecuted by pro-Russian militias in east Ukraine, to build a thoroughly alarming picture for any of Russia’s neighbours.

Two years after the second round of Minsk Accords were supposed to bring some peace to east Ukraine, it is disturbing that the fighting is continuing with little respite.

It is a shock to realise that 5,000 people have been killed in this brutal but unpublicised war in which pro-Russian separatists are seeking to destabilise the legitimate government of Ukraine, and gain more control over the country’s eastern provinces which have a majority Russian population.

Therefore is it encouraging that the European Union’s foreign ministers plan this week to ask Moscow to rein in the militias after a recent escalation in fighting that has killed at least 19 people and left thousands without heat, power or water in the depths of winter.

It is important that the Russians acknowledge that they can order the militias to stop fighting, and they need to make a priority of allowing the entry of humanitarian aid to the civilian population.

It is also useful that the new American administration under President Donald Trump did not follow through with his pro-Putin comments, like when he met British Prime Minister Theresa May and told her that he would look at ending sanctions on Russia.

This is why it was important that Trump’s new US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, told the Security Council that the United States continued to condemn the Russian occupation of Crimea and said that American sanctions would remain in place until Russia returns control of the peninsula to Ukraine.

Given the uncertainty over Trump’s many policies, this was welcomed by the Europeans trying to make a difference on the ground, even if it irritated the Russians who commented that Trump’s policy seemed to be scripted by the previous Obama administration.

We have to hope that the president does not change his mind and overrule his ambassador to the UN.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    76%

  • Disagree

    24%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    76%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    United Nations
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
    Theresa May
    follow this tag on MGNTheresa May
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
    Russia
    follow this tag on MGNRussia

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 35

    also in Editorials

    Livni candidacy a stain on international body

    Related Opinion

    Syria’s fate still hangs in the balance

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Trump vows strong response to North Korea

    8 minutes ago

    Trump 'evaluating' senior advisor's future

    17 minutes ago

    Gallery

    Best illustrations of the year 2016
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

    14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

    Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

    Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

    Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

    Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

    UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

    UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

    WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

    WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Man caught growing marijuana in villa

    Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

    Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

    An eagle intercepts a flying drone

    An eagle intercepts a flying drone