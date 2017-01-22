More nations must follow Belgium’s lead on Israel

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

More nations must follow Belgium’s lead on Israel

War criminals must be held to account, and they cannot hide behind diplomatic passports or government positions to avoid prosecution
Gulf News
 

Police authorities in Belgium are to be commended for their quest for justice when it comes to the Palestinian people and the crimes committed against the people of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government. Twice under the orders of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has the full weight of its military and air forces been unleashed on the largely unarmed, unprepared and ill-defended civilian population in the narrow coastal corridor, resulting in the complete devastation of its infrastructure, the killing of some ten thousand men, women and children, and the injuring and maiming of many thousands more.

During those murderous assaults, Israeli forces bombarded homes, shelled beaches, fired inhumane phosphorous rounds, used cluster bombs, unleashed attack helicopter gunships and mobilised heavy battle tanks into the Gaza Strip. In defence, light arms and home-made rockets were used against the full military force using its US-backed weaponry and technology.

Belgian authorities consider the assaults to be worthy of investigation under the war and crimes against humanity category or international law. With Tzipi Livni, the then foreign minister of Israel at the times of the assaults, due to visit Brussels, Belgian authorities wanted to question her. Suddenly, facing the realisation that she might actually be held to account for the murderous outrages against the Gaza Strip and its civilian population, Livni has cancelled her trip. And the cancellation coincided with a verbal onslaught from Israel about Belgium’s “cynical exploitation” of that nation’s legal system.

If the international community is serious about supporting Palestine, more nations need to follow Belgium’s lead. War criminals must be held to account, and they cannot hide behind diplomatic passports or government positions to avoid prosecution.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    71%

  • Disagree

    29%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    71%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Benjamin Netanyahu
    follow this tag on MGNBenjamin Netanyahu
    Israel
    follow this tag on MGNIsrael

    also in Editorials

    UAE and India: A special bond of history

    Related Opinion

    President Trump, it’s time for work

    Related News

    Is Trump backtracking on Jerusalem embassy move?

    03:17 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    No visa-free facility for Indians here...

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    8 things to stop wasting money on

    How to buy fresh fish: official explains

    How to buy fresh fish: official explains

    Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

    Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

    Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

    Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

    White House issues warning to China

    White House issues warning to China

    98% of workers are looking for jobs

    98% of workers are looking for jobs