Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iran needs to stop interfering

Tehran’s actions with its neighbours speak far more than Rouhani’s words on normalising relations
Gulf News
 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani undertook a lightning two-nation tour of Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, a trip officials in Tehran said was meant to reset relationships with its Gulf neighbours. On Wednesday morning, Rouhani flew into Muscat, where he had a brief meeting with Sultan Qaboos of Oman. The two were reported to have discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. Rouhani then flew in to Kuwait City, where he met with Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who, last month, launched a dialogue with the Islamic republic to try and normalise Iran-Gulf relations.

What is significant is that Rouhani did not visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. On the evening before Rouhani was in Kuwait, a bomb exploded in a Manama suburb — the latest terrorist incident in more than five years of political and violent unrest in the island kingdom. That only minor injuries were inflicted is a miracle. The reality is that Rouhani’s government and its agents are stirring up sectarian hatred in Bahrain, have supplied weaponry and terrorist materiel to elements in Bahrain, and are assisting with logistical support for those intent on destabilising the government of our Arab brothers there.

In Yemen, Rouhani’s government and its agents have been the source of weaponry and material for Al Houthi rebels, an illegal and illegitimate force that has thrown our Arab brothers in Yemen into hardship, anarchy and chaos. There is a well-oiled and well-trodden arms smuggling path from Iran to Al Houthis, with missiles from Rouhani’s nation targeting aid ships and forces from the Saudi Arabia-led international coalition. That coalition, of which the UAE is proud to be a member and whose Armed Forces have paid with their lives and blood, is acting with the authority of United Nations Security Council to restore the legitimate government in Yemen that was overthrown by the Iranian-backed, Tehran-trained and armed Al Houthi rebels.

In Lebanon, Rouhani’s government and its agents offer material and financial support to Hezbollah, a destabilising force whose strength and independence undermine the government there.

In Iraq, Rouhani’s government and its agents are forces that deepen the sectarian divide there and create an environment where hatred and violence fester. And in Syria, Rouhani’s government and its agents have allowed the regime of President Bashar Al Assad to decimate his nation and its people, causing unparalleled hardship and heinous crimes against millions.

Perhaps Rouhani, his government and its agents, should first look within to normalise relations.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    50%

  • Disagree

    50%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    50%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    Qatar
    follow this tag on MGNQatar
    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Saudi Arabia
    follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Lebanon
    follow this tag on MGNLebanon

    also in Editorials

    North Korea threat must be confronted

    Related Opinion

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Hamdan shoots Dubai skies from chopper

    12:59 pm

    RoadSafetyUAE: a business model built on CSR

    01:47 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

    Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

    Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

    Look: Inside costliest villa on sale in Dubai

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

    Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

    Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

    Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

    Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

    Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

    Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

    Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

    Meet the UAE’s merchant of hope

    Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

    Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

    Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

    Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower