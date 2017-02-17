Iran needs to stop interfering

Tehran’s actions with its neighbours speak far more than Rouhani’s words on normalising relations

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani undertook a lightning two-nation tour of Oman and Kuwait on Wednesday, a trip officials in Tehran said was meant to reset relationships with its Gulf neighbours. On Wednesday morning, Rouhani flew into Muscat, where he had a brief meeting with Sultan Qaboos of Oman. The two were reported to have discussed bilateral relations and regional issues. Rouhani then flew in to Kuwait City, where he met with Kuwait’s Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, who, last month, launched a dialogue with the Islamic republic to try and normalise Iran-Gulf relations.

What is significant is that Rouhani did not visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar. On the evening before Rouhani was in Kuwait, a bomb exploded in a Manama suburb — the latest terrorist incident in more than five years of political and violent unrest in the island kingdom. That only minor injuries were inflicted is a miracle. The reality is that Rouhani’s government and its agents are stirring up sectarian hatred in Bahrain, have supplied weaponry and terrorist materiel to elements in Bahrain, and are assisting with logistical support for those intent on destabilising the government of our Arab brothers there.

In Yemen, Rouhani’s government and its agents have been the source of weaponry and material for Al Houthi rebels, an illegal and illegitimate force that has thrown our Arab brothers in Yemen into hardship, anarchy and chaos. There is a well-oiled and well-trodden arms smuggling path from Iran to Al Houthis, with missiles from Rouhani’s nation targeting aid ships and forces from the Saudi Arabia-led international coalition. That coalition, of which the UAE is proud to be a member and whose Armed Forces have paid with their lives and blood, is acting with the authority of United Nations Security Council to restore the legitimate government in Yemen that was overthrown by the Iranian-backed, Tehran-trained and armed Al Houthi rebels.

In Lebanon, Rouhani’s government and its agents offer material and financial support to Hezbollah, a destabilising force whose strength and independence undermine the government there.

In Iraq, Rouhani’s government and its agents are forces that deepen the sectarian divide there and create an environment where hatred and violence fester. And in Syria, Rouhani’s government and its agents have allowed the regime of President Bashar Al Assad to decimate his nation and its people, causing unparalleled hardship and heinous crimes against millions.

Perhaps Rouhani, his government and its agents, should first look within to normalise relations.