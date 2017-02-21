Greek debt woes won’t be solved soon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Greek debt woes won’t be solved soon

Athens has wiggle room for now — until after general elections in Germany in the autumn
Gulf News
 

Once again, the government is Athens has managed to do little but enough to appease the eurocrats in Brussels who oversee fiscal issues. Inspectors from Brussels are heading to Greece to seek changes to that broken and broke country’s tax, pension and labour market laws, with the government of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras indicating that it will give way to the minimum of economic reforms to secure the next tranche of its bailout.

For the past five years, Greece has survived mostly on three bailouts from the European Union (EU), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), totalling more than €240 billion (Dh929), and has mostly agreed to austerity measures demanded by the financial institutions in return. Tsipras is becoming increasingly reluctant to pare back social programmes further without some form of long-term debt relief.

Right now, following the decision by a majority of British voters to leave the EU, the last thing Brussels needs is more dissent within the EU. Already, there are populist movements in France, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland, Austria and Hungary that are pulling at the very political fabric of the union. And with elections due in France this Spring and Germany in the autumn, Brussels wants the Greek fiscal crisis put away or at least swept under the carpet lest Athens distract voters in the two key EU founding members.

Tsipras is right in that his nation needs long-term debt relief to end its dependence on the EU, ECB and IMF troika. But that’s not going to happen in the short term — at least not until the German elections are done and dusted. By default, Greece still has wiggle room.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    Spain
    follow this tag on MGNSpain
    Italy
    follow this tag on MGNItaly
    France
    follow this tag on MGNFrance
    International Monetary Fund
    follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund
    Netherlands
    follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
    Germany
    follow this tag on MGNGermany

    also in Editorials

    Lebanon played into France’s political game

    Related News

    10 teachers on $1m Dubai prize shortlist

    Chess master banned for refusing hijab

    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

    Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

    Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

    Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

    Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

    Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

    VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

    Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

    Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

    Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

    Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

    Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

    Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

    Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

    Wife, 22, lover accused of killing husband

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays