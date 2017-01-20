Mobile
Image Credit:

Good morning, President Trump. It’s time for work

The White House is not your boardroom — but your shareholders are each and every one of us

Gulf News
 

Washington, the United States and the rest of the world wake up this morning on the first day of the Presidency of Donald Trump. It’s a new dawn, a new era, one that will profoundly change America, its relationship with the world and how we all will do business with each other.

Never before has a president of the US come to power so determined to rip up the rules and regulations of government, dispensing with diplomatic protocols and conventions, intent on charting a new course in his endeavours to make America great again regardless of the cost to others — be they minorities, Muslims, Mexicans or multinational manufacturers. And never before has a US president taken office under such a cloud of controversy. Normally, the commander-in-chief in the Oval Office enjoys a honeymoon period, where goodwill is extended, and the gloves of political fighting remain on. Now, thanks to his adversarial and angry approach, Trump’s approval ratings are the lowest of any incoming US president, the honeymoon was a one-night stand, and not only are the gloves off, Washington is a ferocious mixed-martial arts arena.

But now, on this first day, we can at least here offer an expectation — no matter how small it now seems — that Trump will suddenly realise the responsibilities that his office brings, that he will assume a presidential pose and act in a manner befitting the leader of his great nation.

Building consensus

President Trump — leadership is not just about making decisions. It is about building consensus, not divisions; it is about making difficult choice for the good of many and not the interests of the few; it is about a care of duty rather than a duty to care about those beholden to his boardroom; and it is about the role of a nation in the world, not a about the world revolving around one man.

In the coming 1,460 days of your presidency, Mr Trump, you must treat every American with the respect they deserve. Each has bought into the American dream — and some have taken great risks to be there — but they are each the threads that make up the quilt of nationhood. You must act in a manner that befits all, not unravelling that quilt by picking at its yarn; setting communities apart; dividing between the haves and the have-nots; black and white; Muslims and Christians; illegals or legitimates; male and female.

President Trump, you come to power with the Republican majorities in the Senate and the House of Representatives. That is not a carte blanche to destroy the institutions and values that have been put in place over decades of bipartisanship. Please ensure that the rules of good governance are adhered to, that the checks and balances of government function, and that all voices are heard. Better still, simply don’t tweet.

Journalists have a duty to question, to shine a light into the dark corners of your presidency, and to hold you accountable. That is one of the freedoms Americans enjoy, and it is a price you tacitly paid when you took the decision to run for the highest public office in America.

President Trump, we need you to come clean about Russia. We need to know did the Kremlin have a role in your election; are there details yet to emerge of your business, personal or sexual liaisons that might compromise your judgement now. Yes, you might admire Russian President Vladimir Putin, but please remember the difference between respect and responsibility: He did annex Crimea, has intervened in Syria to ensure that the regime of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad remains in power, and those who speak out or oppose him are marginalised and almost inevitably imprisoned.

Palestinian rights

President Trump, do not blindly follow the policies and path offered by the right-wing Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The only way forward for a lasting and just peace in the Middle East is a two-state solution, where Palestinians are treated as equal partners and their rights upheld. Don’t be tempted to move your embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem. That would be folly, ripping up the established practise of five decades, and trampling on the traditions of Islam and Christianity alike.

Do not make the mistake either, President Trump, of provoking a confrontation with China. The one-China policy is there for a reason and threatening Beijing over the South China Sea is not in anyone’s interests. More than ever, President Trump, we are all connected through trade and international markets. You cannot roll back the effects of globalisation. Climate change is real, is caused by us and must be put right by us. We need the US to help.

Lastly, President Trump, we wish you well. There are no seconds to lose in putting things right, no second chances, no second-guessing. And hopefully too, no second term.

