Fast-track courts are a novel idea

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fast-track courts are a novel idea

This new initiative will make huge savings in time and money when it comes to the swift delivery of justice
Gulf News
 

The Government of Dubai has never been slow when it comes to thinking out of the box and adopting new habits, administrative techniques and innovative proceedings to improve its delivery of service to the people of the emirate. Indeed, it has been a driver and key influencer when it comes to adopting e-services and improving the quality of service and customer satisfaction. One would normally imagine that the administration of the justice system is one area where innovations might be difficult to implement, given the need to ensure that all proceedings and cases are fully and competently recorded, adjudicated to ensure the highest levels of transparency, and that the provisions of proper jurisprudence are rigorously followed to provide justice for all.

Now, a new initiative has been approved by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during a meeting of the Dubai Executive Council on Tuesday. The new initiative sets up fast-track courts in Dubai to settle petty crimes within 24 hours. In effect, under his fast-track court system, which is to sit in police stations, minor cases such as minor assaults and offences related to drinking will be adjudicated and settled efficiently and effectively.

The new initiative will save the Government of Dubai an estimated Dh40 million annually and it’s also estimated that the new fast-track courts system will free up courts’ time to deal with more serious offences — and by diverting the minor cases to the fast-track system, there should be 60 per cent savings in courts’ time for the more serious cases. Going to court is never a pleasant experience, even if defendants are facing a minor charge. Waiting can be anxious and the whole process of having to wait for a court date, then appear, then re-appear in likelihood several more times, only adds to stress levels and fills the courts’ schedules with more hearings.

The new fast-track courts system will adjudicate on offences such as minor assaults, being drunk and disorderly, buying alcohol or keeping it without a proper licence, misdemeanours, failing to pay fines, and driving under the influence of alcohol. Importantly, the new fast-track court will also adjudicate and rule on cases pertaining to the writing of cheques where there are insufficient funds to cover them. Bad cheque cases in particular are accounting for more and more police time, and any effort to settle these is a welcome change.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    Dubai
    follow this tag on MGNDubai

    also in Editorials

    Emirati youth need to steer UAE’s future

    Related Opinion

    Expanding naval presence in the Red Sea

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    This school in Dubai is a class apart

    5 minutes ago

    Hamdan urges young women to strive to be leaders

    17 minutes ago
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

    Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

    Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

    Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

    Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

    Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    Emirates ID now an insurance card

    New baggage rules from today

    New baggage rules from today

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

    Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

    Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

    Best companies to work for in UAE

    Best companies to work for in UAE

    Trouble over promoting sex on social media

    Trouble over promoting sex on social media