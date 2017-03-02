Emirates Literature Festival a celebration of reading

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Emirates Literature Festival a celebration of reading

At a time when many say fewer people are reading, the UAE and this annual event have proved there is hunger for knowledge
Gulf News
 

More than 184 authors will attend the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, which is celebrating its ninth edition. This is testimony to the immense popularity of the festival and the tremendous impact it has had among residents and visitors. The festival opens today and will run until March 11. It will also host the first Dubai International Publishing conference on Sunday and Monday to study the present and future publishing industry around the world.

Reading a book is one of the greatest pleasures of life — it informs and educates, it’s liberating, it fosters ideas and it takes readers on a journey. And the journey is what is crucial. A society that is literate and enlightened is a society where great ideas are born, civilisations prosper and nations evolve. A child’s foundation is built when he or she reads voraciously. Society benefits from that education when the child reaches adulthood and continues to explore and investigate.

The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has successfully fostered the culture of reading amongst the young in the country and encouraged adults to continue their journey of education and exploration. It has catered to all tastes and evolved with time. Authors attending this year include John Hemingway, publisher of the best-selling sequel to The Devil Wears Prada; Thalia Suzuma; Jordanian author Rana Nejem; top-selling British author Jeffrey Archer; and baking champion and cookbook writer Nadiya Hussain.

At a time when many say fewer people are reading, the UAE and the literature festival have proved otherwise. The nation celebrated 2016 as the Year of Reading with great success. The literature festival is set to celebrate the glorious culture of reading.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    0%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    0%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    Emirates Airline
    follow this tag on MGNEmirates Airline

    also in Editorials

    Support for Fillon is in a free fall

    Related Opinion

    Expanding naval presence in the Red Sea

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Mohammad publishes book on happiness

    02:07 pm

    Haftar forces concede loss of oil terminal

    01:50 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

    Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Read this before you pack your travel bags

    Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

    Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

    Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

    Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Dawood contract killing bid foiled

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

    2017 UAE holidays

    2017 UAE holidays

    What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

    What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March