Dangers of refined sugar consumption are legion

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dangers of refined sugar consumption are legion

DHA’s initiative begs us to re-evaluate our health priorities and make smarter diet choices
Gulf News
 

Of all the life-changing decisions that you can possibly want to experiment with, the arguably sweetest one is to cut out refined sugar from your diet. The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) #30DaysWithoutSugar challenge brought the perennial dangers of consuming refined sugar into focus once again and it couldn’t have come at a better time — a brand new year is here and it is begging us to reconsider our health priorities. Challenges such as these have the ability to open people’s eyes to the power of choice they hold over their health — the seemingly restrictive option of going for a sugarless lifestyle is in actuality a liberation from the tyranny from its pernicious influence.

In the UAE, though there are no firm statistics available on average sugar consumption, experts, nevertheless, consider it to be in the higher range. If the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal have an average consumption of 18, 17 and 25 teaspoons of sugar a day, respectively, the average UAE resident is also somewhere in that range, according to experts.

The health risks of consuming excessive refined sugar are so numerous that they bear an overemphasis. From commonly-known health problems such as cardiovascular diseases and obesity to lesser-known but equally damaging conditions like hormonal imbalances, liver and kidney disorders and intestinal and digestive problems, refined sugar plays havoc with our health in imaginable and unimaginable ways. The fact that it also lurks in thousands of seemingly non-sugary convenience, processed and packaged foods we consume everyday is further testimony to its treachery.

Given this embattled state of affairs, every effort to make people wake up to the bitter reality of consuming refined sugar makes a difference.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    100%

  • Disagree

    0%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    29%14%0%57%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    100%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    United Arab Emirates
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
    United Kingdom
    follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 34

    also in Editorials

    Israel must be condemned for targeting Duncan

    Related Opinion

    South Korea’s President Park must go

    Related News

    Trump’s choices for top posts face big tests

    07:58 pm

    British PM warns of ‘politics of division’

    07:44 pm
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

    Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

    Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

    Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

    Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

    Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

    Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

    Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

    Global Village grants couple marital wish

    Global Village grants couple marital wish

    When gold will drop to its lowest this year

    When gold will drop to its lowest this year

    Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

    Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

    US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

    US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

    Two women saved from burning car

    Two women saved from burning car