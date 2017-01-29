America’s greatness is bigger than Trump

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

America’s greatness is bigger than Trump

US president ought to remember the very principles of equality and freedom on which his nation is built
Gulf News
 

After a week of wreaking havoc on the domestic policies and politics of the United States, President Donald Trump put his poisonous pen to an executive order on Saturday barring refugees and targeting Muslims from seven nations, deeming them to be a terrorist threat.

In a stroke, he issued a sweeping ban against those seeking refuge in his nation, effectively prohibiting visitors from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia — immediately drawing international criticism from his allies, academics and civil rights activists alike. Even green card holders — those with residency rights in the US — were affected by the ban.

Thankfully, the executive order has been stayed by a federal court order, based on the grounds that it is discriminatory on religious and ethnic grounds, and runs contrary to provisions of the US constitution. Trump’s diktat, however, has had a chilling effect, forcing thousands to alter their plans and many more to think twice about even attempting to visit the US.

What is clear is that President Trump is intent on following through on his slew of controversial campaign promises that struck a chord with the electorate of the US rust-belt states. Coal and pipelines are back, the wall with Mexico has been ordered up, and now — barring that small matter of a federal restraining order — Muslim refugees are effectively shut out, all in the name of making America great again.

What Trump and those who rally to his populist agenda fail to understand is that America’s greatness isn’t defined by its factories, its coal mines, its steel mills nor its automobile plants. America’s greatness is based on its rights and freedoms.

From the very moment the representatives of its 13 colonies met in Philadelphia, the revolutionary spirit of America was forged in the notion that all men are created equal, and all are blessed with the same inalienable rights. And those rights were further enshrined in the constitution. All are equal — even Muslims. And when, over the past 250 years, millions flocked to its shores, they did so in the hope, belief and knowledge that they had equal access, equal opportunity and equality before the law. Its North and South bloodily fought to protect that principle of equality.

In New York Harbour, the Statue of Liberty shines as a beacon to those who fled their homes. It reads: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

These are words Trump ought remember.

Agreement Poll

Do you agree with this article?

  • Agree

    83%

  • Disagree

    17%


    • Already voted

    Rating Poll Element

    Common Sense: Provides a logical way forward

    Inspiring: Makes me want to take action

    Controversial: Highly unexpected view or opinion

    Worrying: Makes me concerned

    Common SenseInspiringControversialWorrying
    100%0%0%0%

    More from Opinion

    In Agreement

    83%

    filed under

    GulfNewsOpinionEditorials

    tags

    United States
    follow this tag on MGNUnited States
    Iran
    follow this tag on MGNIran
    Donald Trump
    follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
    Syria
    follow this tag on MGNSyria
    Iraq
    follow this tag on MGNIraq
    Yemen
    follow this tag on MGNYemen

    Gallery

    Punch Line - Series 35

    also in Editorials

    Colonisation is nothing more than greed

    Related Opinion

    Syria’s fate still hangs in the balance

    New maternity leave rules are most welcome

    Related News

    Trump's White House puts Iran 'on notice'

    05:09 am

    Tillerson confirmed as US secretary of state

    01:30 am
    Loading...

    Quote Board

    Most Popular on Gulf News

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    ‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

    Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis