Rain to continue over weekend in UAE, temperature to dip again

Dubai: The unstable weather is expected to continue over the weekend, with national forecasters also predicting a dip in temperatures.

Residents in Sharjah, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain awoke on Thursday morning with rainfall, with the National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) reporting showers along the eastern coast.



Video by Arshad Ali/Gulf News



Commuters faced their last day of the week with heavy traffic jams, with tailbacks reported on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road all the way from Ajman to Ras Al Khor’s industrial area in Dubai, due to morning accidents near the Sharjah Airport Free Zone and National Paints intersection.

Traffic accidents were also reported near Al Taawun Mall in Sharjah, with motorists also facing bottlenecks at Al Ittihad Road, Airport Tunnel and Al Khail Road, which also affected the roads in Business Bay.

Two different car accidents reported on AlKhail Road (both directions) near Nad Al Sheba Bridge. — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) February 16, 2017

Residents were faced with unstable weather throughout the week, as rain hit parts of the country in the morning and at night. Traffic fared no better during the week, as heavy congestion was reported along major highways between Sharjah and Dubai.

In its daily weather forecast, the NCMS predicts the unstable weather to continue, with various emirates witnessing cloudy weather and more scattered showers until Saturday.

The NCMS also said that it will be hazy and cloudy on Friday, “with moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, becoming strong at times over the sea and exposed areas.”

However, residents should be prepared for blowing dust and sand, accompanied with possible thunder, as the NCMS cautions motorists to take extra precautions due to poor visibility on the roads.