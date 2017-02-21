Dubai faces traffic snarls in rain, temperature dips to 12°C

Scattered rainfall to affect various parts of the UAE until Thursday, according to NCMS.

Dubai: Dubai faced heavy traffic jams due to the rainfall that hit earlier on Tuesday morning as hazy weather continued over the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) reported rainfall across the city that covered all the routes from Dubai-Al Ain Road to Dubai International Airport.

Abu Dhabi also reported rainfall in the night and early Tuesday morning, as rain hit areas such as Al Rahba and Khalifa City, as well as in Al Ain.

Moderate rain was recorded in Al Yahar, Tarif and Al Marfa districts.

The NCMS also reported that when the rain hit several parts of the UAE at around 6am, the recorded temperature in Dubai was as low as 12 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain cool over the next three days, with an average temperature of 15 degrees Celsius in the early morning in the coastal and internal areas, with a maximum of around 22 degrees Celsius at noon.

Commuters faced heavy delays across the roads due to the slippery roads, especially from the Sharjah-Dubai highways, including Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Road.

Weathermen said the hazy weather will be on for the next two days, from Tuesday to Wednesday, and police have also urged motorists to be cautious due to rough weather and strong winds.

Motorists on their way to work were stuck in major traffic congestion, which was reported in the areas of Dubai Airport Tunnel and Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Silicon Oasis and up to Jumeirah Village Circle.

The NCMS also added that moderate to fresh winds are expected to affect various parts of the country, especially over the sea and the exposed areas, "[which] will cause blowing dust and sand leading to poor visibility at times.

In a bulletin on Tuesday morning, NMCS stated: "The humidity will increase during the night and early morning over some internal areas. Sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Sea of Oman."