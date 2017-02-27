Traffic snarls, morning fog affect commuters to Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Traffic snarls, morning fog affect commuters to Dubai

The highest accumulated rainfall on Sunday was recorded at Al Faqa, near Al Ain, at 34mm

Image Credit:
Motorists heading from Sharjah to Dubai faced major traffic jams on Monday morning. For illustrative purposes only.
 

Dubai: Motorists on Monday morning were faced once again with gridlocked traffic following a night of chaos on Dubai’s roads.

Although rainfall was nowhere in sight, commuters driving along highways and main roads continued to face heavy traffic due to thick fog that fell across the UAE at around 5am.

Bottleneck traffic was reported after an accident was reported at Shaikh Rashid Road in the direction towards Dubai, which further delayed commuters driving on Al Ittihad Road.

Major traffic jams affected many pockets of the city, with noticeable delays on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Airport Road, Beirut Road, in addition to the areas of Karama, Dubai World Trade Centre, Business Bay, and Dubai Silicone Oasis.

The city of Sharjah was also at a standstill as every main road leading to Dubai had cars driving at a snail-pace, including Emirates Road, and the roads passing through University City, Al Taawun and the industrial areas.

Schools unaffected

Schools in Dubai were not affected by Sunday’s storm and remained open as usual.

The Knowledge and Human Development took to Twitter to reassure worried parents that schools will be open on Monday.

It said: "Thanks for your messages - schools are open as per usual tomorrow.”

Related Links

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) on Monday said that there was a slight chance of rain to hit the northern and eastern areas in the early morning, with patches of fog reducing visibility to less than 100 metres, especially in Abu Dhabi city and the Abu Dhabi-Dubai highway.

Humidity is expected to rise at night and into Tuesday early morning, with fog and mist expected to continue until Wednesday.

WATCH: Birds enjoy the rain in Business Bay

After Sunday night’s rainfall, the NCMS recorded that until midnight, the most rainfall was at Al Faqa, near Al Ain, at 34mm, followed by 29.4mm in Maleiha and 27.8 in Suweihan. Al Maktoum International saw 15mm of rain, while the city of Dubai had 8.2mm.      

More from Transport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAETransport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Transport

Road diversions in Abu Dhabi on Thursday
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat