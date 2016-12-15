Speeding remains top cause of accidents in Dubai

Dubai: Eighteen people were killed in traffic incidents involving speeding vehicles until October 23 this year, an increase from 13 in the entire 2015.

The statistics were revealed during the launch of Dubai Police annual campaign that raises awareness on the dangers of speeding with a stronger focus on the youth.

Major-General Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Assistant to the Dubai Police Chief for Operations Affairs and Head of the Federal Traffic Council, said the one-month “Don’t let speeding make you a killer” campaign was first launched in 2010, under the slogan ‘Speed kills’.

Dubai Police had also issued 16,005 speeding tickets to motorists driving 60km/h over the speed limit, between the beginning of 2016 and up until October 23.

This is a decrease from 20,859 fines last year.

There was also a significant drop in the number of fines issued for motorists racing on the roads, as it was 362 in 2015 and only 86 between the beginning of 2016 and up until October 23 this year.

“We especially want to raise awareness among those between the ages of 18 and 24, as they are the most likely to get into accidents caused by speeding. Speeding to get to their destination a few minutes earlier is not worth losing their lives,” he said.

Maj-Gen Al Zafein said that the road belongs to everyone, and motorists should follow traffic rules and regulations because they share the road with other people.

In 2016, 174 people died in various traffic incidents until November 15 this year.

“Speeding is among the top causes behind accidents and we try to remind drivers that speeding can kill and can make you, the driver, a killer.”

During cooler months, speeding motorcycles are also an issue, because people take advantage of the nice weather.

He said many underage teenagers drive unlicensed scooters, which are very dangerous, and parents should not allow them to ride on these for their own safety.

Dubai Police statistics showed that Emiratis are the top offenders when it came to accidents resulting in fatalities and caused by speeding.

Colonel Jamal Al Bannai, Deputy Director of Dubai Traffic Police, said there will be awareness brochures and booths in malls and petrol stations, in addition to three awareness buses that will go to various locations.

Dubai Traffic Police also revealed a new logo for the campaign, which is a combination of five messages — respect, abiding by rules, awareness, a safe and happy society, and finally, slow down.

The logo uses the Arabic hand gesture for “slow down” or “take it slow”.