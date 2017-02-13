Pilotless aerial vehicle to fly in Dubai by July

RTA, in collaboration with the Chinese EHANG Company, announced that it had carried out the first test run of

Dubai: The world’s first pilotless aerial vehicle (AAV) aircraft capable of carrying passengers is set to fly across Dubai as early as July, the city’s transport body announced on Monday.

Electrically powered by eight propellers, the aircraft, commonly referred to as an Autonomous Aerial Vehicle (AAV) has already undergone test flights, according to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Developed in collaboration with a Chinese drone maker, EHANG, the aircraft, called EHANG184, can carry a passenger for up to 30 minutes in the air.